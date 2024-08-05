Venezuela is experiencing moments of tension following the presidential elections on July 28. Nicolás Maduro was proclaimed president by the National Electoral Council, which is predominantly pro-Chavez, while the opposition, with records in hand, claims to have won.

However, what generates the most interest in the text is that it closes with the phrase “The proclamation of Edmundo González as President-elect of the Republic shall proceed immediately.”

For political consultant Oswaldo Ramírez, when we read “proceeds” it refers to the fact that it is the next step for the institutions to recognize the popular will that voted for González to be the new president.

“The letter says that Venezuelan institutions must proceed to proclaim Edmundo González as the winner of the election. That is not a self-proclamation,” Ramírez told OGlobe from Brazil.

For political analyst Carlos Zambrano, it is “completely inadmissible from a legal point of view because there is no body that can proclaim it, the only one that can proclaim it is the National Electoral Council and it has already proclaimed Maduro,” Zambrano told EL TIEMPO.

Venezuelan prosecutor announces investigation

Following this announcement, Saab announced on Monday the opening of a criminal investigation against Machado and González Urrutia for alleged “i“instigation to insurrection”after both called on the police and military to stop the “repression” for which they accuse President Nicolás Maduro.

“The Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Bolivarian Republic of #Venezuela, in response to the invalid statement issued by Edmundo González and María Machado: #reports the opening of a #CriminalInvestigation in order to determine their responsibility for the alleged commission of multiple crimes #described here that threaten the #Peace of the Venezuelan Nation (sic).”

Ana Maria Rodriguez Brazon – Weather correspondent – Caracas