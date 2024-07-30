At least One person was killed on July 29 in protests against the disputed re-election of President Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela, which were repressed by law enforcement while the opposition claimed to have evidence of electoral fraud and the international call for greater transparency in the count is growing.

The first death was recorded in the state of Yaracuy (northwest), according to the NGO Foro Penal, specialized in the defense of political prisoners, which, however, did not specify the circumstances of the death. Alfredo Romero, its director, also indicated that 46 people were arrested by the authorities.

Although the Foro Penal report speaks of one death, Journalists reported the death of another person in San Jacinto, Maracay (Aragua state). This is a young man who was caught in a cacerolazo and had a bullet wound.

In the country, kept awake by the late announcement of the first bulletin in the early hours of July 29, The demonstrations began after noon, especially after the National Electoral Council (CNE) proclaimed Maduro, in power since 2013, president. According to the electoral body, he obtained 51.2% of the votes, compared to 44.2% attributed to González Urrutia.

We have children, we have grandchildren, kids who are studying, those kids will never get ahead with this Government.

Hundreds of motorcyclists marched down one of Caracas’ main avenues, the vast majority coming from Petare, the nation’s largest working-class neighborhood and once a Chavista stronghold, Some of them were dragging Maduro campaign posters with the face of the Chavista leader, while there were multiple protests in other areas of the capital, as well as in twenty states, according to NGOs.

Anti-Chavez leader María Corina Machado, González Urrutia’s main supporter, said that these were “spontaneous and legitimate expressions” of a people who refused to have “their future stolen” by “an illegitimate regime.”

In Caracas, Citizens chanted slogans such as “You can see it, you can feel it, Edmundo is president,” “We don’t want you, Maduro.” and “I don’t want bonuses, I don’t want CLAP (subsidized food distribution program), what I want is for Nicolás to leave,” among others.

Several people said that the authorities had “stolen the election” from them, which is why they decided to leave their homes to express their discontent.

“We are demanding our rights. The elections were won by Edmundo González, together with María Corina Machado, and it turns out that the elections have been stolen from us once again in the country. We are tired of this. We have children, we have grandchildren, children who are studying, those children will never get ahead with this Government,” said an elderly man.

Members of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB, militarized police) and the Bolivarian National Police used tear gas and fired pellets against protesters who were peacefully demonstrating in an area of ​​Caracas until the arrival of the police, and arrested about twenty of them.

During the day, at least four statues of the late President Hugo Chávez (1999-2013) were torn down.

Maduro, for his part, denounced “criminal” and “terrorist” acts for which he blamed the majority opposition, grouped in the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), and assured that dozens of people involved in these actions have already been arrested, which included – he said – attacks on members of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB).

According to the government, at least 23 soldiers were injured.

The president, re-elected for a third six-year term, denounced an attempted coup d’état “of a fascist and counter-revolutionary nature.”

While the opposition led by María Corina Machado, denounces fraud in the elections, and said it has “how to prove the truth” of the election that it claims was won by Edmundo González Urrutia. Machado explained that after accessing copies of 73% of the voting records, a victory of 6.27 million votes is projected against 2.75 for Maduro.

“The difference was so big, overwhelming (…), in all the states of Venezuela, in all the sectors, we won,” said Machado.

The United States, which was key in the process leading to the election, and neighbouring countries Brazil and Colombia, the three countries that have received the most Venezuelan migrants, questioned the vote count that would grant Maduro a third term.

The Organization of American States (OAS) called an extraordinary meeting This Wednesday, at the request of the governments of Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay, who asked for a “complete review of the results.”

In response, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry expelled diplomatic personnel from Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Panama, Peru, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay, in response to what it considered “interventionist actions” by their countries.

The agency also announced the temporary suspension of commercial flights to Panama and the Dominican Republic, starting Wednesday.

*With information from EFE and AFP