After midnight, Venezuelan time, and following complaints from the opposition about irregularities in the process of transmitting data from the voting records, The National Electoral Council of Venezuela (CNE) declared the current president Nicolás Maduro the winner of the presidential elections, who obtained 51.20 percent of the votes, against 44.2 percent for the opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia.

With 80 percent of the tables counted, the CNE stated that Nicolás Maduro obtained 5,159,092 votes, while González received 4,445,978, equivalent to 44.2 percent of the votes.

On the contrary, the opposition member María Corina Machado claimed González’s victory and stated that The opposition candidate obtained 70 percent of the votes during the day. “We know what happened in Venezuela and that the people voted for change. Today we defeated them with votes all over Venezuela,” he said at a press conference in which he promised that the opposition would go all the way and respect the result.

Allegations of irregularities by the opposition

The first bulletin delivered by Elvis Amoroso, president of the CNE, and which reports a participation of 59 percent, It came amid strong opposition complaints about irregularities in the data delivery process.

Delsa Solórzano, the main witness appointed by the opposition to the CNE, denounced hours before the results were known that several opposition witnesses were removed from the voting centers when they were preparing to monitor the vote count. She also warned that the government denied them access to the voting records and even stopped the transmission of data.

National Electoral Council of Venezuela. Photo:Screenshot

Omar Barboza, coordinator of the Democratic Unitary Platform – the largest opposition coalition – denounced that They had only had access to 30 percent of the minutes, although he added that the projection was compelling.

“The projection in its content clearly gives a result that should not give rise to doubt if we want to act in recognition of the truth and the popular will. We are addressing the authorities of the country to request, in the name of peace, credibility in the vote to make decisions, that they do not take a false step, do not try to destroy the civic construction around the electoral route to seek a change in peace,” he said.

Opposition member González had expressed himself in the same vein, writing on his X account: “The results are undeniable. The country chose a change in peace.”

Two Venezuelan citizens hug each other after learning the results of the first official bulletin of the presidential elections, this Sunday outside the Venezuelan Embassy in Panama City. Photo:EFE

The president of the CNE also denounced when announcing the first bulletin that the data transmission system suffered an attack, which will be investigated, This is why – he explained – the announcement of the winner took longer than expected, although he did not give further details in this regard.

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry had previously issued a statement denouncing an “intervention operation” against its presidential elections. by a group of nine Latin American countries, in addition to what he called “far-right hitmen politicians” from the region.

“Venezuela denounces and alerts the world about an operation of intervention against the electoral process, our right to self-determination and the sovereignty of our country, by a group of foreign governments and powers,” according to a statement, which singles out Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and the Dominican Republic.

International community reacts to the CNE result

Reactions to the CNE bulletin declaring Nicolás Maduro the winner were quick to generate international reactions. Chilean President Gabriel Boric, one of the first to speak out, warned that the results offered “are difficult to believe” and that his country will not recognize “any result that is not verifiable.”

“The Maduro regime must understand that the results it publishes are difficult to believe. The international community and above all the Venezuelan people, including the millions of Venezuelans in exile, demand total transparency of the minutes and the process, and that international observers not compromised with the government account for the veracity of the results,” said the progressive president on his X account.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, for his part, said he was “seriously concerned” about the validity of the announced results and questioned whether they reflected the “will” of the voters.

“We have serious concerns that the results announced do not reflect the will of the votes or the Venezuelan people,” Blinken said at a press conference in Tokyo.

Peruvian Foreign Minister Javier González-Olaechea, for his part, said that his country “will not accept the violation of the popular will of the Venezuelan people.” “I condemn in all its extremes the sum of irregularities with the intention of fraud by the Venezuelan government. Peru will not accept the violation of the popular will of the Venezuelan people,” González-Olaechea wrote in X.

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and his wife and vice president Rosario Murillo expressed a different opinion when they congratulated their Venezuelan counterpart for being re-elected for a third consecutive term.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro after learning the results of the CNE. Photo:AFP

“Dear comrade and brother Nicolás: In full revolutionary and evolutionary brotherhood, from this blessed and always free Nicaragua, our usual embrace, saluting the great victory that this heroic people delivers to the eternal commander (Hugo Chávez), on his birthday,” Ortega and Murillo said in a letter.

Bolivian President Luis Arce also welcomed the result, saying Maduro’s “victory” was a “great way” to remember the late leader Hugo Chavez on his birthday.

“We congratulate the Venezuelan people and President @NicolasMaduro for the electoral victory of this historic July 28. A great way to remember Commander Hugo Chavez,” Arce wrote on the social network X, where earlier in another message he recalled the 70th anniversary of the birth of the former Venezuelan president.

This is how Sunday’s election day was experienced in Venezuela

Since Saturday night, especially in the interior of the country, Citizens gathered at polling stations with the intention of minimizing the irregularities that had been occurring since Friday during the election day.

In a joint statement at the close of the polls, Machado and González declared the election day to be “massive and unprecedented in recent years.”

“All 24 states are breaking records. It is historic,” Machado said, urging witnesses to remain in place for the final count. “We need all Venezuelans to be at their polling station accompanying the polling station members,” he said.

Venezuelan citizens gather in Alfonso López Park after casting their votes in the presidential elections that will elect the president of Venezuela. Photo:MAURICIO MORENO THE WEATHER

These elections are considered the most important since 2013, when Nicolás Maduro was elected, and on Sunday he had promised to recognize the results.

“I recognize and will recognize the referee, the official bulletins, and I will ensure that they are respected. The electoral referee’s word will be holy and I call on the 10 presidential candidates to publicly declare that they will respect the official bulletin of the organization,” said the president, holding a constitution in his right hand.

Press conference with Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado and Edmundo González. Photo:X: @EdmundoGU

I recognize and will recognize the referee, the official bulletins, and I will ensure that they are respected. (It will be) holy word

Likewise, his number two, Diosdado Cabello, separately supported the statement. “That is the democratic game. (…) The winner recognizes himself. Now, it is good to ask the opposition sectors that question,” he said.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Padrino López, Venezuela’s Minister of Defense, said that the day had passed in perfect “order and peace” and assured that “the people of Venezuela are preparing to embrace a new era.”

The president of the National Assembly and campaign manager of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Jorge Rodríguez (l), and the deputy of the National Assembly Diosdado Cabello. Photo:AFP

Sunday’s trading session started at 6 am local time, when 95 percent of the authorized stalls nationwide opened as normal.

Nevertheless, In the other five percent, the delay, in some cases hours, in the opening of the voting centers due to the absence of the jurors and table witnesses was reported.. Or, as in the case of the state of Portuguesa, where at three in the afternoon the voting centre in Araure had not yet opened because the Chavistas had control of the place. However, the Armed Forces evacuated those responsible.

We trust that the Armed Forces will respect the decision of our people (…) expressed at these polls

The contrasts were also evident in the votes cast for the two main candidates. While Nicolás Maduro exercised his right to vote at 6 am surrounded by soldiers and without the presence of voters, a custom that has been going on since at least 2018, claiming that they want to attempt against his life, Edmundo González came to vote in his Volkswagen car yellow known as ‘La Edmundoneta’ at around 11 am, accompanied by his wife and daughter and hundreds of people waiting for him at the voting center in Caracas, where he was applauded and cheered.

Venezuelan presidential candidate Edmundo González Urrutia waves as he arrives to cast his vote at a polling station in Caracas on Sunday. Photo:EFE

“We are working for the reconciliation of Venezuelans. We trust that the Armed Forces will respect the decision of our people (…) expressed in these ballot boxes,” said Gonzalez after voting, before attending Sunday mass.

Another key moment of the day occurred after 2 pm, when María Corina Machado arrived at her voting center in the Venezuelan capital. where hundreds of other supporters were waiting for her. However, the Plan República soldiers prevented journalists from entering to record the vote and refused to greet Machado.

Maria Corina Machado, Venezuelan opposition leader. Photo:Federico PARRA / AFP

“Venezuelans have come out in large numbers and with their families, and we have been surprised. People started going out the night before, that has never been seen before,” said the opposition leader, who is facing a 15-year ban from holding public office.

Machado assured that the incident report was “minimal”, although he stressed that 26 arbitrary arrests, three forced disappearances, 40 cases of harassment and one person injured with a firearm were reported in Táchira.

In addition, several dozen motorcyclists who identified themselves as Chavistas arrived last night at a polling station in Caracas where opposition witnesses and citizens were waiting for the start of the vote count, which gave rise to a confrontation that ended in blows.