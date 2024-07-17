Nicolás Maduro meets with “leaders of the independent opposition”

On Tuesday afternoon, President Nicolás Maduro held a private, televised event with “leaders of the independent opposition” at the Miraflores Palace. However, neither Edmundo González nor Benjamín Rausseo, his main opponents in the presidential race, were present.

The meeting, in which the guests had “a coffee for peace in Venezuela,” was attended by mayors from six municipalities in the country, who supported the official candidate and president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro.

The attending mayors were Adrian Azuaje, from the Obispos municipality in Barinas State; Eduardo Negrette, from the Samuel Dario Maldonado municipality in Tachira State; Luis Pinto, from the El Socorro municipality in Guarico State; Jesus Mendez, from the Piritu municipality in Anzoategui State; Sulme Avila, mayor of the Juan German Roscio municipality in Guarico State; and Juan Carlos Zamora, from the Tinaco municipality in Cojedes State.

“I have been reading on the networks and listening to the reflections that you, as leaders trained in the opposition, have been making,” the President began. “The public statements in favor of peace, coexistence, the search for consensual paths. I think it is very good that all these things can be reflected upon in the light of the sun. Here, what is important is not an individual, what is important is the common destiny. There will always be differences.”

At the event, which was also attended by First Lady Cilia Flores and the President of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, the mayors thanked the invitation and supported President Nicolás Maduro. Another of the guests was Carlos Prosperi, former candidate in the opposition primaries for the National Action Party, who extended his support to Nicolás Maduro in the reelection.

On the other hand, Maduro spoke about the elections of July 28, assuring that when they have lost, they have accepted their defeat. “We, of 30 previous elections at the national level, have won -with the popular vote- 28, and we have won them by dint of hard work. When we have lost a governorship or a mayoralty, we are not shouting fraud, nor ‘ignoring’, nor crying. And we would have the people to do it,” said the president.