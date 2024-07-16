Diosdado Cabello: “The United States does not speak with losers, it speaks with those who are here and those who are going to stay, they know it”

The first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, Diosdado Cabello, spoke at a press conference in La Guaira (Vargas State) about the dialogue that the Venezuelan government is holding with the United States in the days leading up to the presidential elections. “What is the point of talking to someone who is leaving? The world knows it, 749 observers and 97 countries are coming to the elections. There is no election in the world to which so many countries come,” he said. He also attacked the opposition again, which he accuses of promoting an alleged destabilizing plan to ignore the election results. “There will be peace in this country, there will be no violence, there will be no riots, because we will act at once. They will have no choice but to recognize the victory of Nicolás Maduro,” he warned.