Juan Carlos Delpino, head of the CNE: “Arbitrary arrests, obstacles to free movement, reprisals and intimidation undermine the exercise of political rights”

The head of the National Electoral Council, Juan Carlos Delpino, rejected the “excessive acts” that state security forces are carrying out against citizens during the campaign events of the opposition candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, and María Corina Machado, in the interior of Venezuela.

“Preventing the peaceful development of campaign events with arbitrary arrests, obstacles to free movement, reprisals and intimidation undermines the exercise of political rights. For this reason, we call for maintaining a peaceful climate and equality in the electoral campaign. This is essential for a free and fair election,” he added, adding that the inviolability and secrecy of the vote is guaranteed for July 28.