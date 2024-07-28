Uruguayan deputy Pablo Viana expelled from Venezuela

Uruguayan National Party deputy Pablo Viana has denounced that he was expelled today from Venezuela, where he intended to follow “with great discretion and respect” the presidential elections on Sunday.

“I was deported, a few moments ago, along with a Spanish Catholic priest and three Colombian women,” he wrote in X.

“We tried to accompany María Corina Machado and all the Venezuelan people very discreetly and respectfully, but after four hours of being cut off from communication and consulting with their superiors, and I would say even with a hint of resignation, the airport officials escorted us to the plane to return us to Bogotá,” he said.

“We are certain that, starting tomorrow, a new panorama will renew the hope of an entire people and a continent. I am leaving with some anger but with the conviction of being able to share together the joy of freedom. Tyranny and its accomplices will not get away with it,” concluded MP Pablo Viana.