Maduro attacks EL PAÍS, the EFE agency and Spanish Television at his closing campaign in Mérida: “They are prepared to cry fraud”

President Nicolás Maduro on Monday afternoon attacked the newspaper EL PAÍS, the Spanish news agency EFE and the public television channel TVE, whom, along with the Spanish-language network CNN, he called “anti-Venezuelan media hitmen.”

“They are what I call the media hitmen of farce and lies,” said the official candidate at a campaign closing in El Vigía, in the state of Mérida. “The EFE agency of Spain, the public television of Spain and the newspaper EL PAÍS of Spain are the three sources in Spanish where they talk about Venezuela every day, they lie every day and they are ready to cry fraud.” […] But I have news for you: after two elections, we are cured of fear and we are going to win, we are going to celebrate and on the 29th Venezuela will wake up in peace.”

The president, who is seeking re-election on Sunday, is exhausted for the elections, in which, according to polls, the opposition could win for the first time in 25 years. The statements by Maduro, who often attacks media that do not follow the official line, come on a day in which the president has received a strong setback from one of his traditional allies. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has confessed that he was scared when he heard his Venezuelan counterpart say that there could be a “bloodbath” and a “civil war” in Venezuela if he loses the elections on July 28. “Whoever loses the elections takes a bath of votes, not blood. Maduro has to learn, when you win, you stay; when you lose, you go,” Lula said in an interview with international news agencies broadcast on Monday.