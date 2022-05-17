Venezuelan cardiologist Moisés Luis Zagala González, known as “Nosophoros” and “Aesculapius”, was accused on Monday in the United States of selling ransomware and instructing buyers on how to extort money from victims.

According to the Brooklyn prosecutor’s office, Zagala, 55, lives in Ciudad Bolívar (Venezuela) and has Venezuelan and French nationalities. He “designed and sold data-stealing programs, which criminals used to extort” companies and other institutions by attacking their computer networks, according to court documents.

In early 2019, Zagala started announcing his new web tool: “Private Ramsomware Builder”, which he called “Thanos”. The “multifaceted” doctor, as the Brooklyn court prosecutor defines it, not only sold the program, but also allowed membership in exchange for sharing the benefits of cyber attacks, which could be paid by Paypal to a family member’s account. in Florida or in cryptocurrencies.

Zagala used to ask “clients” to rate their experience, until he offered a $500 a month “basic options” or $800 “all options” license to an FBI informant.

If found guilty, Zagala could be sentenced to five years on the counts of attempted computer hacking and conspiracy to hack into computers.