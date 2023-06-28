The Venezuelan regime, led by Nicolás Maduro, ratified this Tuesday (27) its support for Russia, after President Vladimir Putin admitted that the financing of the Wagner mercenary group, which rebelled against the military leadership of the Eurasian country in the last weekend, was fully covered by the state budget.

Support for Russia and its president was expressed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Venezuelan dictatorship, Yván Gil, during a telephone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. During the phone call, the two also reviewed issues on the bilateral agenda and the “challenges and actions” that require a new international geopolitics, informed Gil via Twitter.

In turn, Lavrov thanked the “solidarity manifested by Venezuela after the riot of the Wagner Group”.

Lavrov “thanked the Venezuelan government for the support and solidarity” shown after the armed uprising.

During the conversation, the parties also discussed the “progress of priority joint projects” and also confirmed the “mutual interest in continuing to increase Russian-Venezuelan interaction in various international formats, in order to build a more just and secure world order”.

On Saturday (24), the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, sent a “hug of solidarity and support” to Putin, after learning of Wagner’s armed rebellion, which lasted about 24 hours against the Ministry of Defense.

“I want to send (…) all our embrace of solidarity and support to the President of the Russian Federation, to fellow Vladimir Putin, who knew how to face an attempt at treason, an attempt at civil war, and is now, at this time, victorious , with Russia at peace,” said Maduro in an act with military personnel in the state of Carabobo.

Previously, the Venezuelan Chancellery published a statement in which it condemned the “irrational threat” by the Wagner group and its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, whom it accused of “promoting an armed insurrection in the Russian Federation, through terrorist methods”.

The so-called Bolivarian Revolution, Russia’s commercial partner and ideological ally, rejected “any change of power or armed insurrection by violent and unconstitutional means, as well as the use of external forces that bet on civil war”.