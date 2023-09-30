The Venezuelan dictatorship wants to consult its “citizens” about possible “forms and paths for the firm recovery” of an area of ​​160 thousand square kilometers in dispute with Guyana, declared this Friday (29) the first vice-president of the Party United Socialist of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello.

The statements were made during a rally in support of dictator Nicolás Maduro, in the coastal city of La Guaira. “It will be our people who will say, and rest assured that what they say will be approved and implemented by the revolutionary government,” Cabello said.

The Maduro regime has been moving in the face of a bidding process that Guyana opened in September for the exploration of oil blocks located in the Guiana Esequiba region. The area has been disputed for years by both nations.

The Venezuelan dictatorship claims that Guyana’s “unilateral activities are not in accordance with international law, as they are intended to be carried out in maritime zones that have not yet been delimited and that affect Venezuelan maritime zones.”

Cabello, who is considered by many to be the second main Chavista leader, stated that “there are proposals that talk about populating the disputed area and others that promote the idea of ​​creating a State in that region”, but that all of them will be consulted with the people.

The referendum is seen by the Maduro regime and the party as a defensive measure for that territory, based on another referendum approved on September 21 by the country’s Parliament, with the aim of “strengthening Venezuela’s rights” over the Guyana region Esequiba.

The party’s vice president also stated that Chavismo will remain “mobilized, attentive and alert” to any developments in this territorial dispute.

Old dispute over oil

Guyana and Venezuela are involved in a long-running dispute over their borders. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled in April this year that it has jurisdiction over the issue, which could determine which country has rights to territory rich in oil and gas, especially offshore.

In the first half of September, Guyana opened a tender for exploration of the area in question and received proposals from companies such as the American Exxon Mobil and the French TotalEnergies to allocate eight new oil blocks offshore [em alto mar].

According to the Guyana government, the move would help diversify the portfolio of energy companies participating in its nascent industry, currently dominated by a consortium led by Exxon.

The Venezuelan dictatorship reacted on its social networks, saying that it “vehemently rejected the round of illegal licensing that is being carried out in Guyana”. In reference to the auction, the regime also stated that “these actions will not generate any type of rights for third parties participating in the process”.

Guyana’s president, Irfaan Ali, responded that his country reserves the right to “pursue economic development activities in any part of its sovereign territory or in any adjacent maritime territories.”

US support for Guyana

In the same period, during a visit to Washington, Ali stated that the dispute should be resolved through the ICJ. “We allowed this matter to reach the ICJ and we continually encourage Venezuela to fully participate in the process and for both parties to respect the outcome of the process.”

US Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols called on the Venezuelan regime to respect the process before the ICJ. He stated that Washington “supports Guyana’s sovereign right to develop its own natural resources.”

In response, during a speech at the UN General Assembly, Venezuela’s Foreign Minister, Yván Gil, even denounced what he called “US interventionism in the territorial dispute with Guyana”.

In 2018, the Venezuelan navy intercepted a drilling ship contracted by Exxon near the maritime border. Together with the American Hess Corp and the Chinese CNOOC, the company has discovered more than 11 billion barrels of oil and gas, and continues to explore and produce oil in Guyana.