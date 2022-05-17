The executive vice president of the dictatorship in Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, said she hopes it will be the first step towards the total elimination of restrictions.| Photo: EFE/Rayner Peña R.

The executive vice president of the dictatorship in Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, was the first member of the country’s regime to speak out about the lifting of some sanctions by the United States, admitting that she hopes that it is a step towards the total elimination of restrictions.

“Venezuela aspires that these decisions of the United States of America start the path towards the absolute lifting of the illicit sanctions that affect all our people”, wrote on Twitter the member of the Executive led by dictator Nicolás Maduro.

According to the executive vice president, the government has verified and confirmed the news published in the press that the US will lift some of the sanctions imposed, including the ban on the American oil company Chevron from doing business with the Venezuelan state-owned PDVSA.

“I want to clarify that the government [americano] is doing this in response to the conversations taking place between the regime and the interim government [da Venezuela, liderado por Juan Guaidó],” a senior White House official, who requested anonymity, said in a teleconference to journalists.

The talks that the Venezuelan opposition – grouped under the name of the Unitarian Platform – and the Maduro regime were holding in Mexico City were suspended in October last year, after the extradition of an alleged figurehead of the Venezuelan dictator, Alex Saab, from Cape Verde to the United States.

By lifting the ban on negotiations between Chevron and PDVSA, the US government allows both companies to “talk”, but in no case do they explore or market Venezuelan crude oil, so it will not mean “any increase in regime revenues”, said the US government official.

The source also argued that the announcement has nothing to do with the controversy over Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s announcement that he will not attend the Summit of the Americas in June in Los Angeles if the US does not invite Cuba. , Nicaragua and Venezuela for the meeting.

On Monday (16), the Biden administration announced another change of position on one of these three countries, allowing the return of all commercial flights between the country and Cuba, many of which had been suspended during the term of Donald Trump (2017). -2021).