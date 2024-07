Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil defended the country’s questionable elections | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

The Venezuelan regime announced this Wednesday (31), through an official document, the breaking of diplomatic relations with Peru.

The drastic measure was taken after the Lima government recognized on Tuesday (30) opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia as president-elect of Venezuela in the elections last Sunday (30).

“We are forced to make this decision after the Peruvian foreign minister’s reckless statements that ignore the will of the Venezuelan people and our Constitution,” Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil said in a post on the social network X.

One day after the release of a single bulletin from the National Electoral Council (CNE), granting victory to Nicolás Maduro, Peru announced a 72-hour deadline for Venezuela’s diplomatic corps to leave the country.

Peru’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday (29) that the decision was made due to the lack of transparency in the presidential election. According to the Peruvian government, Maduro’s victory has not been reliably demonstrated.

The Caracas regime expelled the diplomatic missions of Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Peru, Panama, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay from its territory, following accusations of lack of transparency in the disclosure of election results by the National Electoral Council (CNE).

The Chilean government confirmed on Tuesday (30) that Venezuela’s diplomatic corps will leave the country in the “next few hours”, amid the political crisis.