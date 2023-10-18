Venezuelan dictatorship and opposition reach agreement for “free elections” in 2024

The Venezuelan dictatorship and the country’s opposition, represented by the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), reached an agreement this Tuesday (17) so that the country’s presidential elections will take place in the second half of 2024, still without a fixed date defined. .

The agreement, entitled “promotion of political rights for all”, was signed between the two parties this Tuesday in Bridgetown, capital of Barbados, and establishes that the Venezuelan presidential elections must be monitored by observers from technical missions from the European Union (EU ), the United Nations (UN) and other international entities.

The president of the National Assembly, controlled by Chavismo, Jorge Rodríguez, representing the Maduro regime, and members of the opposition, represented by oppositionists Gerard Blyde, Tomás Guanipa and Claudia Nikken, signed two partial agreements this Tuesday.

The first agreement deals with the promotion of political rights and electoral guarantees, while the second addresses the protection of “vital interests of the nation”, including the need to end international sanctions imposed on the Venezuelan State.

The agreement on electoral guarantees highlights crucial points, such as “recognition and respect for the right of each political actor to choose their candidate for the presidential elections, in accordance with the Constitution and the law”. Furthermore, it provides for the “promotion of electoral guarantees, including carrying out the process in the second half of 2024, updating the permanent Electoral Register, audits of the electoral system, and requesting technical electoral observation missions from entities such as the EU, UN, African Union and others”.

The agreement also covers the “promotion of a favorable public discourse and political climate, the repudiation of violence in political exercise and the exhortation for all political actors to respect electoral regulations”.

Norwegian Dag Nylander, the diplomat responsible for mediating the agreement, highlighted that the second document signed between the parties seeks to preserve “Venezuelan assets abroad, defend national sovereignty and end international sanctions imposed on the Venezuelan State”.

According to the agreement signed this Tuesday, the parties also undertake to work so that “the agreed electoral conditions are applicable not only in presidential elections, but also in other electoral processes, in accordance with the constitutional schedule”. The agreement, according to the representatives, aims to strengthen an “inclusive democracy and a culture of tolerance”, in addition to “respect for human rights”.

The last electoral process held in Venezuela, in November 2021, when the regional elections were held, included several observation missions, including that of the EU, whose initial report, which was not to the liking of the Chavista regime, generated a crisis that led several members of the dictatorship said that no mission from the European bloc would return to the country.

Also this Tuesday, the Maduro dictatorship said that it held “negotiations throughout this year” with members of the US government, which aim to achieve the suspension of economic sanctions imposed by the Americans on the South American country in recent years.

According to a statement from the Maduro dictatorship, the negotiations sought to “heal the social wounds caused by illegitimate economic aggression, through the total lifting of sanctions.”

The statement was released at the same time that the opposition and members of the Chavista regime signed the agreement for “free elections” in 2024.

According to information, holding clean elections was one of the conditions imposed by US President Joe Biden to end the American power’s sanctions against Venezuela’s oil industry. (With EFE Agency)