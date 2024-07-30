Venezuelan Defense Minister Padrino Lopez says coup attempt in country

Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez has announced an attempted coup in the country. He made this statement during a speech in connection with the protests following Nicolas Maduro’s victory in the presidential elections, reports El Tiempo.

“We are witnessing a coup d’etat, once again instigated by these fascist extremist right-wingers, supported by the imperial culprits, American imperialism along with its sepoys and lackeys,” he said.

Padrino Lopez also promised to act “in perfect union of civilians, military and police” to restore order in the country.

On July 28, elections were held in Venezuela. The headquarters of the country’s President Nicolas Maduro announced his victory. The head of the National Electoral Council of Venezuela, Elvis Amoroso, said that Nicolas Maduro had gained 51.2 percent of the votes after 80 percent of the protocols had been processed.