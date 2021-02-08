The note of affiliation of the Venezuelan Argenis Rafael Barrios López as a member of the PCC. MP-RR

In the handwritten note on a page torn from a textbook, it says that Venezuelan Argenis Rafael Barrios López has attended two universities: Puente Ayala and PAMC. However, this 30-year-old man has no higher education. At least not in institutions of formal education. Puente Ayala is the nickname of the José Antonio Anzoátegui prison in the city of Barcelona, ​​one of the most violent in Venezuela. And the PAMC is the Monte Cristo Agricultural Penitentiary, in the border state of Roraima (north of Brazil), which in recent years has been the scene of two major massacres that shocked the country. In these two prisons, he obtained criminality certificates that attracted the attention of the Brazilian criminal group First Capital Command (PCC). Now, López is one of the 19 Venezuelans denounced by the Roraima State Prosecutor’s Office accused of being part of the faction. What most caught the attention of the authorities was that they were all “baptized members” by the PCC, not just collaborators.

The note with López’s affiliation to the PCC was seized during an operation carried out in the PAMC by the federal intervention forces that have operated in the State since 2018, with the aim of taking control of the prisons from the hands of the faction after the scenes of barbarism that were experienced in the unit in 2016 and 2017, with a balance of more than 40 deaths. The cooperation of foreigners with the group is nothing new: some Paraguayans and even Italians, for example, have connections with the PCC. But the christening of the Venezuelans shows a strengthening of ties between organized crime in both countries. The testimony of Cristian Alexis Graterol Cabello, another Venezuelan denounced, reinforces this thesis. According to him, at least 740 of his compatriots have joined the ranks of the faction in Roraima in recent years. In addition, the PCC has allied itself with the Tren de Aragua criminal group, one of the most important in Venezuela, which is dedicated to “extortion, kidnappings, homicides, vehicle theft and drug and arms trafficking.” as reported by the international research group InSight Crime. Venezuela, despite not being a major drug producer, is considered a territory free for trafficking, even with suspicions of military involvement in shady deals.

Baptized Venezuelans not only occupy subordinate positions within the PCC’s organization chart in Roraima. Cabello is an example of the trust placed by Brazilian criminals. He succeeded Michel Mota Magalhães in controlling drug outlets in the Vila Jardim residential complex, the most important neighborhood in Boa Vista, the state capital. The documents seized by the federal intervention in the PAMC also indicate that the defendant was part of the area of ​​”communication and relations of States and Countries”, department of the PCC in charge of coordinating the retail sale of drugs, a very important position within the hierarchy of the group. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, it was responsible for “managing, verifying account statements, giving payment orders for the purchase of narcotics and weapons, purchase of support houses, payment to relatives of prisoners who were in federal penitentiaries, withdrawal of money from Brazil to Paraguay, conversion of money into dollars in Paraguay, Panama, Mexico and Spain ”. In other words, Cabello has held a prominent position and international action for the faction.

In addition to him, three other accused Venezuelans have held strategic positions for the criminal organization: Carlos Geraldo Gonsales García, in the “disciplinary summary”; Michel Joseph Touron in the “confinement of tobacco” (faction’s financial sector service) and Luis Adrián Mora Quijada, in the “crime court” of the faction in Roraima, the latter in charge of trying and executing sentences on behalf of the PCC. According to the prosecution, the Venezuelans “entered Brazil through the border of Santa Elena de Uairén / Pacaraima, a Venezuelan city located to the southeast, in the State of Bolívar, and most of them come from Venezuelan prisons controlled by criminal factions, therefore that they are suspected of being part of foreign criminal groups with which the Brazilian faction already had contact ”.

The prestige of the PCC brothers is so great that a part of them has had Ozélio de Oliveira as godfather of baptism in the faction: the new brother must be appointed by a former member, who is still responsible for the conduct of the newcomer. Oliveira was one of the main names of the criminal group in Roraima and Brazil, being responsible in 1998 for the kidnapping of Wellington de Camargo, brother of the musical duo Zezé de Camargo and Luciano. Oliveira created the Roraima cell of the PCC when he was detained in Piraquara, in the interior of Paraná, a state in southern Brazil. He would have been responsible for the order that led to the massacres of rival prisoners at the PAMC in 2016 and 2017.

The presence of Ozélio in the Venezuelan connection of the PCC is highlighted in the complaint: “The participation of a member of the national summit of the PCC in the baptism of Venezuelans shows that the criminal faction attaches strategic importance to the entry of these criminals, many of which come from foreign factions that operate in the neighboring country, “says the prosecutor. Oliveira was killed by the police in January 2021 in São José dos Pinhais, near Curitiba, capital of the State of Paraná. According to the authorities, he planned to kidnap a businessman from the region.

What aroused the interest of the PCC in these Venezuelans? “It is difficult to say. What is known is that they are people who have already had an experience in crime. I think the fact that they have passed through Venezuelan prisons has caught the attention of the PCC. In addition, the faction has an interest in large-caliber weapons that can be easily acquired in the neighboring country, which also receives drugs from Colombia, ”says Carlos Alberto Melotto, a prosecutor specializing in drug trafficking, criminal organizations and money laundering crimes, who presented the complaint against the 19 brothers. A possible effect of the rapprochement between the PCC and criminal groups in the neighboring country, according to Melotto, would be the increase in seizures of rifles and other heavy weapons in Roraima last year. “We know that Venezuela is a very corrupt country with a practically open dry border,” he laments.