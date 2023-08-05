The Supreme Court of Justice of Venezuela (TSJ) ordered on Friday (4) the “immediate dismissal of the president and members of the national steering committee” of the Red Cross in the country.

The decision establishes that a “special restructuring council” be set up. Ricardo Cusanno, former president of Fedecámaras, the federation of Venezuelan industries, was appointed by the TSJ to chair the new body.

According to the Court’s decision, in the next seven working days, Cusanno must appoint the members that will make up the council, in addition to “collaborating” with the Attorney General’s Office in the “investigation and prosecution of criminal proceedings against the national executive committee”.

The measure comes after a demonstration by Miguel Villarroel, vice president of the Venezuelan Red Cross, who published a video on his social networks asking that the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro not intervene in the institution.

“I ask you to refrain from making this decision [intervenção] and allow the Venezuelan Red Cross to take the reins to [encontrar]

solutions that benefit selfless humanitarian work on behalf of millions of Venezuelans,” Villarroel said in the video.

Villaroel’s request was a response to the opening of proceedings against the entity, brought by Tarek William Saab, the Venezuelan attorney general, and which culminated in the decision of the TSJ.

The action was filed after complaints of “alleged harassment and mistreatment” that the president of the Red Cross, Mario Villaroel, allegedly committed against its employees and volunteers.

New director has broad powers

The decision of the TSJ grants broad powers to Cussano, who is in charge of “guaranteeing the continuity of the service provided by the Venezuelan Red Cross, respect for workers, volunteers and the objectives, goals and principles of the institution”.

He will also “manage and exercise custody and guardianship of the current and future assets that make up the assets of the Venezuelan Red Cross and the rights and actions it holds, following the corresponding inventory.”

In addition, it will have powers to “evaluate the regulations in force” and “proceed to call internal elections to elect the authorities that make up the national Red Cross”, through a “participatory and democratic process, in order to guarantee” its ” fully functioning”.

The measure is similar to other actions by dictatorships in Latin America. In May 2018, the Nicaraguan regime of Daniel Ortega closed the Red Cross in the country and ordered the transfer of its assets to the State. The institution was accused of participating in pro-democracy protests that year.