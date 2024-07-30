Chihuahua.– According to estimates by representatives of the Venezuelan community in Chihuahua, the city is home to around 400 permanent Venezuelan residents, the vast majority, if not all, of whom consider themselves displaced by poverty, lack of opportunities and, in general, by the military regime of Nicolás Maduro.

The political and social situation in Venezuela since the protests against alleged electoral fraud on Sunday, July 28, transcends borders and generates expressions such as those presented below:

Rafael Curra Lava, a naturalized Mexican citizen 13 years ago and living in Chihuahua, in an exclusive interview with El Diario, said he felt deeply disappointed by “the lukewarm response given by the AMLO government to the blatant attempt at fraud perpetrated by the usurper Nicolás Maduro Moros and his gang of criminals and terrorists.”

“Let us remember that he was confirmed in power in 2018 in a rigged and truculent process that was not recognized by the majority of the democracies on the planet; however, the Mexican Government did so in response to the financial support that the left of this country has enjoyed from Chavismo. It seems that the ‘principle of non-interference’ proclaimed by the Mexican Foreign Ministry is applied very broadly and conveniently,” Curra Lava said.

Another Venezuelan resident in Chihuahua, Pedro Caruto, mentioned that he personally finds the similarities between the current Mexican government headed by López Obrador and the beginnings of Hugo Chávez’s government in Venezuela surprising.

“Therefore, it is impossible to expect a different response from Mexico to the current situation in Venezuela. Remember, too, that there are many corrupt deals that have been handled from Mexico with the Venezuelan government. Or they forget the content of the ‘clap’ boxes with which they bought many Venezuelans. All of their content was Mexican products and their acquisition by the Venezuelan government was riddled with corruption,” said Caruto.

All those interviewed agreed that, from their perspective, electoral fraud occurred in Venezuela on Sunday and must be fought from all sides. They noted that similar steps were taken by Chavismo at the time, such as the annulment of the Court to establish a constituent assembly and the annulment of counterweights, similarities that they note are now occurring in Mexico.

“That is something I always share with people here and most of them used to give the well-known phrase “we are not Venezuela”, to which I only respond “we used to say that we were not Cuba”, it seems that nobody learns from other people’s experience. However, in recent times, some have started to change the phrase to a fearful “really, do you think so?”, questioned Esther López.

Jorge Rusill, a professional with 17 years in Mexico, clarified that many Venezuelans, like him, came to Mexico because of job offers or job transfers. After that came the desperate mass migration that has created homelessness, however, many, like Ruth, a graduate in Industrial Relations, were unable to renew their studies upon arriving in Mexico and after working in her country in the mining industry, she is now a housewife and entrepreneur.

Several members of the Venezuelan community, concerned about having relatives on Venezuelan soil, asked that their names not be published, but assured that there is a general feeling of rejection of the Maduro regime, so that the freedom and prosperity they once enjoyed can return, in order to analyze from reality and beyond nostalgia, returning to the land where they were born before Chavismo.

Cesar Lozano T. / [email protected]