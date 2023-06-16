The former Venezuelan selector César Farías was separated this Thursday from the Ecuadorian club Aucas after receiving a fourteen-month suspension for assaulting two footballers from a rival club.

Farías is left without a team

“Sociedad Deportiva Aucas informs the fans and the general public that the technical director César Farías has been dismissed from his position. The decision was made for just cause,” the Quito entity said in a statement.

Farías was expelled last Sunday by referee Gabriel González, who in his report attributed to the Venezuelan a “violent conduct” derived from “the attack on two soccer players from the Delfín club.”

(You can read: Concussion by cyclist who went into a ravine in the middle of the race: this is known).

The incident occurred in a match on the penultimate date of the first phase of the Pro League. The Argentine from the Delfín club Juan Pablo Ruiz accidentally collided with Farías when he was struggling with the Aucas defender Luis Cangá.

According to the arbitration report, Farías hit Ruiz with his fist and then attacked the Argentine Bryan Oyola.

For this double attack on Delfin players, Cesar Farias, the Aucas coach, was suspended for 14 months in Ecuador pic.twitter.com/vY8lwEZphB — Cesar Augusto Londoño (@cesaralo) June 15, 2023

“We are grateful for the time given to the team, for their professionalism, commitment, dedication and the great work carried out during the time they led it, in which they awarded us the most important title we have in the history of the club, the championship of the Pro League 2022”added the club in the statement.

Farías joined Aucas in April last year and managed to lead a remarkable recoveryuntil leading him to the conquest of the title, which allowed the team to debut this year in the Copa Libertadores with a 2-1 win over Flamengo.

In the local tournament, Aucas occupies eighth place among sixteen teams in the first division, with 21 points, 13 behind the leader Independiente del Valle.

“In the next few hours we will be announcing the name of the interim technical director, while a new coaching staff is hired,” Aucas announced.

EFE

More news