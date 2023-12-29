The Venezuelan businessman Gustavo Cisneros died this Friday at the age of 78 of age, reported the media and entertainment business group Cisneros, where he held the position of president of the Board of Directors.

“Cisneros informs, with deep regret, the death of the president of the Board of Directors of Cisneros, Gustavo Cisneros Rendiles, an exceptional leader who transcended business, characterized by his strategic vision and commitment to innovation,” the company said in a statement. statement published on its website.

Without detailing the cause of death, the company, owner of the Venevision channel, Miss Venezuela and a “global distributor of entertainment content,” according to its own information, noted that The businessman dedicated his life to building, with “leadership and commitment”, a “sustainable legacy” that inspires “to follow the path of excellence and responsibility.”

Cisneros, born in 1945, stood out for the “internationalization of the group of Venezuelan companies and for leading the entertainment industry in Latin America and the Hispanic market in the United States,” according to the statement. Fedecámaras, the largest Venezuelan employers' association, expressed its “deepest regret” at the death of Cisneros, who – according to the statement of this union – was recognized, “at a national and international level, for being a successful businessman” and for having shown a “great leadership in the different facets that he developed during his long and fruitful professional career.”

His death was also mourned by Venezuelan authorities, journalists, among others.as well as by opposition politicians, including the two-time presidential candidate Henrique Capriles, who conveyed his “words of condolences” to “all his family, friends and colleagues.”

EFE