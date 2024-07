Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab, an ally of Chavismo | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab, an ally of Nicolás Maduro, accused the Venezuelan opposition of orchestrating an alleged hacker attack on the National Electoral Council (CNE) that, according to the body, delayed the release of results this Sunday (28).

According to Saab, in addition to María Corina Machado, opponents Lester Toledo and Leopoldo López, who are abroad, are accused of participating in the action.

“These three appear to be the main people responsible for this action that I am denouncing as Attorney General of the Republic. Therefore, the prosecutors are gathering all the evidence to advance this formally announced investigation that attempted to paralyze and adulterate electoral results,” said the Chavista.

Despite the claim that an attack damaged the electoral process, the CNE did not present evidence or additional information about the episode.

The opposition, in turn, accuses the Maduro regime itself of deliberately interrupting the transmission of the results.

The CNE officially proclaimed Nicolás Maduro president of Venezuela on Monday (29), after the body announced on Sunday night that the Chavista, in power since 2013, won the elections with 51.2% of the votes, a result rejected by the opposition and a large part of the international community due to the lack of transparency in the vote count.