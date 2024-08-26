Venezuela’s Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) ratified this Sunday (25) its “absolute loyalty and subordination” to dictator Nicolás Maduro after the validation of his “victory” in the July 28 elections by the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), controlled by Chavista magistrates.

“Today we ratify our absolute loyalty and subordination to the commander-in-chief of the FANB and president, Nicolás Maduro, as well as to the legitimately constituted Bolivarian revolutionary process,” reads a message shared on Instagram by the strategic operational commander of the military institution, Domingo Hernández Lárez.

Article 328 of the Constitution establishes that the FANB is an “essentially professional institution, without political militancy”, which is “at the exclusive service of the Nation and, in no case, of any person or political party”, which does not seem to be being followed at this time by the generals, who are, for the most part, allies of Chavismo.

According to the message published by Hernández Lárez, the Armed Forces “absolutely and categorically accept” the decision of the Electoral Chamber of the TSJ confirming the results announced by the Chavista National Electoral Council (CNE), which granted the dictator Maduro victory for a “third consecutive term” in office.

This “official result” is considered fraudulent by the majority opposition and by a large part of the population, who believe in the victory of Edmundo González Urrutia, the representative of the opposition united in the anti-Chavista bloc.

The TSJ – presided over by Chavista Caryslia Rodríguez – assumed the “validation” of the results at the request of Maduro, who presented a previously unknown appeal by which the ten former candidates were summoned, although González refused to appear, considering that the verification is not the responsibility of the Supreme Court, but of the CNE, which 28 days after the elections has still not published the disaggregated data.

Gonzalez, leader of the main opposition coalition – the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) – rejected the TSJ’s decision, saying that “sovereignty resides, non-transferably, in the people.”

The opposition bloc claims that González won the July 28 election by a wide margin and published 83.5% of the vote count records – which it claims to have obtained through witnesses and poll workers – to reinforce its claim, which was supported by several countries and national and international organizations, including the US and the European Union (EU).

The anti-Chavista majority had already asked the FANB to “enforce respect for popular sovereignty” as expressed in the presidential elections, a request that, by all indications, will not be met.