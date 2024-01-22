The Bolivarian National Armed Forces of Venezuela denounced this Monday the opposition's involvement in plans to assassinate President Nicolás Maduro, as part of “its desperate search to assault political power,” according to a statement read by the Minister of Defense, Vladimir Padrino.



(Also read: Nicolás Maduro's message to Piedad Córdoba after his death: 'Tireless warrior')

The official assured that the military institution has “seen with indignation that the Venezuelan extreme right, with the shameless support” of the US Intelligence (CIA) and Anti-Drug (DEA) agencies, has “resumed the worn-out script of the coup, interference and interventionism” to “assault political power.”

He indicated that, in the last year, the authorities detected “five conspiracies” that “have contemplated the assassination of the president of the republic”, “criminal and terrorist” actions that “have been duly neutralized.”

He maintained that these “conspiratorial episodes” -financed and planned “from outside” to “shed blood”- They are the “desperate attempts of the extreme right that is linked to foreign agencies” of “American imperialism.”

(Also read: Nicolás Maduro appoints Álex Saab as head of investments in Venezuela)

Padrino, who reiterated the “absolute loyalty” of the FANB to the head of state, assured that the military will respond “forcefully” to any “destabilizing attempt.” In this sense, he warned that “imperialism and its allies subordinated to the external and internal” of the country “will try to sabotage national peace” in the face of the upcoming presidential elections, scheduled for the second half of this year, still without a defined date. “We will not allow it under any circumstances,” he stressed.

Padrino spoke out immediately after Attorney General Tarek William Saab reported the arrest of 31 people – including civilians and soldiers – since May 2023, for allegedly being involved in five conspiratorial plans that included the assassination of the president and assaults on military installations.

The prosecutor identified, with names and surnames, all those detained and wanted, and showed two testimonies from those arrested that involve leaders of the Venezuelan opposition and the CIA in these plans.

(You may be interested: Maduro assures that the reward offered by the US for his capture is 'ridiculous')

Saab predicted new arrests, recalling that the authorities are searching for another 11 people allegedly involved in these plans, among them journalists, retired military personnel and human rights specialists, all of whom are opposed to the Government.

EFE