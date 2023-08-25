The Venezuelan Armed Forces (FANB) ratified their “absolute loyalty and unconditional support” to the dictator Nicolás Maduro and categorically rejected the statements and “calls for violence” made in recent days by what they defined as “pseudo-leaders of extremist sectors” of the anti-Chavista movement, without specifying any facts or identifying persons.

“The FANB reiterates its most absolute and forceful rejection of this type of call for a coup and destabilization, to which we will respond with firmness and determination to defeat intrigue and instigation as many times as necessary, as we have done in the past,” the Ministry of Finance said. Defense in a statement in which it referred to “calls for civil disobedience”, without disclosing which ones.

At the demonstration, read out on a national broadcast by Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino, the armed forces described it as “unusual” that “some sadly remembered figures on the national political scene continue to sponsor” sanctions against Venezuela, as well as promoting “calls to civil disobedience” or to incite the division of the military institution.

“It is clear that the imperial pack and its subordinate allies, both inside and outside Venezuela, are resuming with greater momentum the well-known script of interference, interventionism, incitement to hatred and, above all, manipulation of the media,” says the text.

The FANB also stated that these actions aim to “polarize and fragment society once again in the face of the presidential elections scheduled for the short term”, which is why it called on citizens to “peace, dialogue and union”.

“We are absolutely certain that the high political awareness that the Venezuelan people have achieved will not allow us to fall into the polarizing and violent provocations orchestrated by those who wish to subject us to scenarios of terror, anguish and unrest,” the statement adds.

On Monday (21), the Venezuelan justice issued a new arrest warrant against the former mayor of Caracas, Antonio Ledezma, and will start a process to request his extradition to Spain, where he has been exiled since 2017.

Attorney General Tarek William Saab explained at the time that this new arrest warrant against the former mayor — who fled Venezuela in 2017 in violation of the house arrest he was serving on conspiracy charges — is due to recent statements in which he spoke of plans for “civil disobedience” in the country.

political persecution

Last Tuesday (22), the Venezuelan opposition began the political campaign for the October primaries, which will define the representative who will face the government chavismo in the 2024 presidential elections.

Since the beginning of the electoral race, opponents of the dictator Nicolás Maduro have denounced repressive actions against their campaigns across the country.

On August 7, the favorite pre-candidate for the primaries, María Corina Machado, stated that the regime uses the country’s Armed Forces for “political persecution” of candidates who travel in search of votes for the internal elections.

This week, the dictator Maduro announced the return of activities of paramilitary groups known as Cuadrillas de Paz (Peace Squadrons), with a speech in defense of the country against “fascism” and coup attempts. (With information from the EFE Agency)