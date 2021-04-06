The Venezuelan singer Henry Stephen, considered one of the pioneers of rock and roll in his country, he died this Monday at age 79 because of the coronavirus. The Caribbean country faces the second wave.

The Ministry of Culture of Venezuela reported the departure of the interpreter of “Carita pampered”, “A glass of wine” and “The black king.” The artist was born on April 5 in the oil city of Cabimas. Stephen began his career in the mid-1950s and in 1979 he was the first Venezuelan to receive a gold record for his song “Limón, limonero”.

Henry Stephen

Important figures in Venezuela left him heartfelt messages. “Today we are left with Henry Stephen, a well-rounded artist, a character in every way. My deepest condolences go out to his family, friends and relatives. We will always remember ‘My lemon, my lemon tree’, a legend of Venezuelan popular song. His legacy stays with us ”, published President Nicolas Maduro on his Twitter account.

Likewise, the Minister of Culture, Ernesto Villegas, also reminded the singer: “It is sad to confirm the departure of a great: Henry Stephen, a Venezuelan musician and actor, who won the affection and admiration of several generations inside and outside our country. A 79-year-old revolutionary with energy and projects that truncated #COVID ー 19. Honor and Glory! ”, He pointed out.

