– Episode of the 15 Minutos podcast talks about the meeting between the presidents of Guyana and Venezuela and Russia's role in the conflict

*) A meeting between Venezuela and Guyana is scheduled for this Thursday, the 14th, to discuss the issue of the dispute over the Essequibo region, which represents almost 70% of the entire Guyanese territory.

The historic dispute gained heat in recent weeks with the holding of that referendum by the Maduro regime, in which 95% of the inhabitants would have defended measures for Venezuela to annex the region.

After implementing some actions that even increased the risk of an armed conflict on the continent, Maduro took a brief retreat. So much so that this meeting between the countries, to be held in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, ended up being scheduled.

Amid all this, Brazilian diplomacy is being questioned. How, after all, can we try to pose as an important actor in conflicts around the world, if we can't even act effectively in our backyard?

Role of Brazil

Itamaraty is now trying to make up for the losses, so much so that the president's special advisor, Celso Amorim, will participate in the meeting between Venezuela and Guyana.

And Mature? Well, the Venezuelan dictator used the “it’s all the United States’ fault” card. But how? And what role would Vladimir Putin's Russia have in this entire scenario?

This episode of 15 Minutes podcast talks about these topics involving the threat of conflict between Venezuela and Guyana and Russia's interest in the matter. The guest is the journalist Diogo Schelp, what is columnist for Gazeta do Povo.

***

The 15-minute podcast is a space for discussing important topics, always with analysis and the participation of the Gazeta do Povo team of journalists. From Monday to Friday, in a light and dynamic way, with a duration that fits into the rush of your day. Presentation is by journalist Márcio Miranda.

***

Datasheet: '15 minutes', news podcast from Gazeta do Povo #Presentation and script: Márcio Miranda; content direction: Rodrigo Fernandes; production team: Maria Eduarda Scroccaro assembly: Leonardo Bechtloff; distribution strategy: Marcus Ayres.