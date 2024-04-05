Venezuela would allow Machado collaborators with arrest warrants to travel to Argentina

As reported to the Reuters news agency by a Venezuelan Government source, six aides of opposition leader María Corina Machado who are currently in the Argentine Embassy in Caracas could travel safely to Argentina. Among them is Magalli Meda, identified as a possible replacement for Machado in this year's presidential elections, who would miss the July 28 elections.

Among the collaborators with arrest warrants issued by the Attorney General's Office is the campaign manager, Magalli Meda, identified as a possible replacement for Machado in this year's presidential elections. All of them sought protection at the Embassy in March.

“The Venezuelan Government has exceptionally allowed them to leave the country for humanitarian reasons,” specified this anonymous Government source, who He specified that they would have been “granted safe conduct.” so that Argentina takes them to Buenos Aires. The same source adds that the charges against them would not be eliminated in the future.