Witnesses accredited to follow the presidential elections in Venezuela reported irregularities in the installation of voting tables in some states of the country through social media, this Friday (26).

The cases involve the installation of tables before or after the time scheduled by the National Electoral Council (CNE) – 8 am this Friday (26), in addition to complaints of the lack of authorization for some witnesses from opposition parties and the press to access the centers.

According to the Venezuelan newspaper Cocuyo Effectin the states of Aragua, Zulia and Vargas, witnesses accredited by the opposition parties reported that the tables were installed before the announced time, despite the presence of the members selected by the CNE or witnesses.

Complaints about the process of setting up the polling stations were also made in the states of Carabobo and Aragua. In a polling station in Carabobo, they stated that, in addition to starting to set up the polling stations before the established time, witnesses from the Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD), a member of the opposition, were not allowed to enter.

Journalist Luis Gerardo Petit published videos on X of mobilizations for the installation of voting tables in the early hours of this Friday.

One of the media shows the Marcos Pereira Olivares Educational Unit, in the municipality of Miranda, state of Zulia, where military personnel from the Republic Plan began to install the voting tables at 5:41 am and only allowed access, according to him, to people aligned with the Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), of Nicolás Maduro.

Another Venezuelan journalist, Eugenio Martínez, pointed out that at 7:30 am there were reports of untrained people being integrated as members of the polling stations.

The CNE has not yet commented on the reason for the early opening of the electoral facilities, nor has it responded to questions about whether non-accredited people were authorized to access the centers. The press outside the state continues to press for transparency in this Sunday’s electoral process.