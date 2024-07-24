Former Argentine President Alberto Fernández (2019-2023) said this Wednesday (24) that Venezuela withdrew an invitation for him to carry out electoral observation during the presidential election next Sunday (28).

In a post on X, the Peronist attached a copy of a letter, dated July 12, in which the Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE) invited him to travel to the country. However, Fernández wrote that on Tuesday (23) the regime of dictator Nicolás Maduro asked him “not to travel and to desist from fulfilling the task entrusted to me by the National Electoral Council.”

“The reason given to me is that, in the opinion of that government, the public statements I made to a national media outlet caused discomfort and raised doubts about my impartiality. They understood that the coincidence with what the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, had expressed the day before generated a kind of destabilization of the electoral process,” said the Peronist.

On Tuesday, Fernández said in an interview with Radio Con Vos that Maduro should accept the result if he is defeated on Sunday. Opposition candidate Edmundo González is leading in most polls.

“If he [Maduro] “If he is defeated, what he has to do is accept, as Lula said: ‘Whoever wins, wins, and whoever loses, loses’, period, it’s over. That’s democracy,” Fernández said in the interview.

Lula’s statement to which Fernández referred was given by the Brazilian in an interview with news agencies on Monday (22) at the Planalto Palace. The PT member said he was “scared” by Maduro’s speech about a “bloodbath” in Venezuela if he is defeated.

“Whoever loses the election gets a voter’s bath. Maduro has to learn: when you win, you stay; when you lose, you leave,” Lula said. In response, Maduro told Brazilians to “have a cup of chamomile tea” and that elections in Brazil are not audited.

In his post on X on Wednesday, Fernández said he did not understand “such discomfort.” “I simply said that in a democracy, when the people vote, ‘whoever wins, wins, and whoever loses, loses,’ and if the party in power were eventually defeated, it should accept the people’s verdict. The opposition should do the same if the result is adverse,” the Peronist said.

“Given the unusual request, I considered it appropriate not to travel [à Venezuela] and not give reason to be accused of wanting to disrupt an important election day, when he was only trying to fulfill the task of electoral observer,” added Fernández.