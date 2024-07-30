Caracas Venezuela.- Venezuela decided to withdraw all its diplomatic personnel from its missions in Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Peru, Panama, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay, hours after these countries demanded “a complete review of the results” of the elections with the presence of independent observers.

The National Electoral Council (CNE) said just after midnight on Sunday that President Nicolas Maduro had won a third term with 51 percent of the vote, a result that would extend the Chavista government’s quarter-century-old rule by six years.

At noon on Monday, the CNE declared Maduro, a 61-year-old former driver and foreign minister, the winner and awarded him a diploma as the winner of the election.

The result sparked a wave of protests in Venezuela, condemnation and calls for transparency from the international community.

In response to the request of Latin American countries, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said it decided to “withdraw all diplomatic personnel from the missions in Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Peru, Panama, the Dominican Republic, and Uruguay, while demanding that those governments immediately withdraw their representatives from Venezuelan territory.”

“We are against all interventionist and harassing statements that repeatedly attempt to ignore the will of the Venezuelan people,” the statement added.