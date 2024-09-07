According to the criteria of

The text indicates that Venezuela has taken the decision to revoke, immediately, the approval granted to the Government of the Federative Republic of Brazil to exercise the representation of the interests of the Argentine Republic and its nationals in Venezuelan territory, as well as the custody of the premises of the diplomatic mission, including its assets and archives, as announced in the joint communiqué dated August 5, 2024. This decision has been notified to the states concerned through diplomatic channels.

“Venezuela is forced to make this decision motivated by the evidence that the facilities of this diplomatic mission were used to plan terrorist activities and assassination attempts against President (…) Nicolás Maduro Moros and against the executive vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, by the fugitives from Venezuelan justice who remain within it,” the statement said.

Six of María Corina Machado’s collaborators are sheltering at this headquarters. They are Magaly Meda, head of Machado’s command; Claudia Macero, head of Communications for the Comando Con Venezuela; Pedro Urruchurtu, coordinator of International Affairs for Vente Venezuela; former deputy Omar González, member of the national board of Vente Venezuela; Humberto Villalobos, electoral coordinator of the command; and Fernando Martínez Mottola, one of the leader’s main advisors.

Police patrols and hooded officers have surrounded the embassy since Friday. The government has also cut off electricity.

The refugees fear that security forces will force their way in, although diplomacy demands that if Brazil’s permit was revoked, another country should take over custody. However, in the current climate of tension, this task will be complicated.

Argentina has asked the government of Nicolás Maduro to grant safe passage to refugees, however Caracas has refused to grant the benefit.

Ana Maria Rodriguez Brazon – Weather correspondent – Caracas