Venezuela continues to have a dream Copa America: it closed the best group stage in its history with a 2-0 victory against Jamaica, this Sunday in Austin, to finish first in Group B and thus become Canada’s rival in the next phase.

Never in the history of the tournament had Venezuela had three victories in a row and, of course, they had never won a group with a perfect campaign either. which gives more shine to what has been achieved by those led by Fernando Batista, who, in addition, today would obtain a direct place for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

However, Venezuela had to work hard to break down the defense of Jamaica, which was looking for a decent end to its participation in the Cup, after losing the first two games. The ‘Vinotinto’, which played in white, lacked aim in the first stage.

Venezuela’s goals came in the second half

The second half was very different. In the 49th minute, Venezuela was already ahead on the scoreboard, with a header from Eduard Bello, after a great cross from Jon Mikel Aramburu.

With 1-0 down, Jamaica advanced lines to try to tie the game and left huge spaces, which Venezuela took advantage of whenever they wanted. And so the second goal came, at 55, with a pass from Yangel Herrera to Salomón Rondón, who got between the two centre-backs and, falling down, defined to increase the lead.

The third goal of the game was scored by former Atlético Nacional player Eric Ramírez, in the 85th minute. Ramírez, who had come on four minutes earlier for Rondón, took advantage of a magnificent pass from Kervin Andrade to outpace the two centre-backs and beat goalkeeper Jahmali Waite.

Venezuela is excited about reaching a Copa América semifinal again, as it did in the 2011 edition in Argentina. To do this they must beat Canada this Friday in Arlington.

