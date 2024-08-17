Ciudad Juarez.- The Venezuelan soccer team made up of migrants from that country won the second Copa América Migrante 2024 that was held in Ciudad Juárez in recent days.

The trophy was contested by Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Ecuador, Colombia, Honduras and El Salvador.

The director of Human Rights of the Municipality, Santiago González, announced that the team that took the victory was the Venezuelan team from the Enrique “Kiki” Romero shelter, who beat Ecuador 2 to 1.

He commented that the women’s final was played by Mexico against the United States, with the United States being the winning team, having scored four goals against the Mexican team.

He reported that the event started at 9:30 in the morning and ended at 4:00 in the afternoon, highlighting that admission was free for the public.

Ana Laura Rodela, director of the Leona Vicario Migrant Integration Center, thanked the municipal government and the head of Human Rights, Santiago González, who devised this dynamic to integrate migrants into sports and recreational activities and thereby dignify their transit through the city.

He also thanked the head of the Municipal Sports Institute, Juan Escalante, for the facilities he provided to carry out the Second Copa América Migrante.

The tournament took place at the 20 de Noviembre stadium. The players wore their home flag and jersey.

“Juarez is a great home for everyone. This is the second time this event has been held. Here, migrants have a place with respect and order. We hope that everyone achieves the dreams they are seeking and while that happens, we will work for the well-being of people on the move,” Reyes said.

“The goal is for people on the move to have dignified activities such as sports. This is a tournament that was organized by the municipal government,” he added.