A group of 1,000 volunteer combatants from the Bolivarian National Militia, created by Hugo Chávez in 2005 as a “complementary” force of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB), will be sent to the state of Apure, on the border with Colombia, where from the Last March 21, fighting was taking place between the Venezuelan army and a group of dissidents from the former Colombian guerrilla of the FARC.

The Major General of the Bolivarian National Militia, Manuel Bernal Martínez, announced that a thousand volunteer combatants will be sent to the state of Apure, on the border with Colombia, as a “humanitarian militia force for the protection of communities” in the region.

In this area, clashes between the Venezuelan army and dissidents of the extinct FARC guerrilla and other armed groups have been developing since last March 21.

Since then, about 5,000 Venezuelans have crossed the Arauca River in the direction of Colombia, according to data from the Norwegian Refugee Council on March 30, for being involved in the confrontations between both sides and for the alleged excesses of the Venezuelan Army that some organizations have reported, such as Human Rights Watch, although they have not provided reliable evidence.

Martínez affirmed that the operation will be coordinated by the Ministry of Defense and the Strategic Operational Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (Ceofanb). The Bolivarian National Militia was created by Hugo Chávez in 2005 as a “special component” of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB).

“War of all the people against irregular groups”

After the announcement of the military commanders, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, confirmed the news on his Twitter account. “I ratify the order to the FANB and the Bolivarian Militia in Apure state, to apply the doctrine: War of the entire People against irregular groups and Colombian terrorists. Civic-Military-Police Union in defense of Venezuelan sovereignty. Zero Tolerance! ”, He published.

Maduro also assured that the model developed during the fighting in Apure, “serves as teaching to defend the territory against armed groups by the Southern Command” of the United States and the Colombian Government, whom the leader accuses of being in collusion with the armed groups. to attack Venezuelan territory.

Colombia, for its part, assures that the government of the neighboring country has hosted members of these guerrilla groups for years. In a statement addressed to the UN Secretary General, the Colombian Foreign Minister assured that “the Venezuelan regime must seek to divert international attention from its complicit relationship with drug trafficking groups.”

She also accused the Maduro government of being “a totalitarian regime that does not respect any legal framework” and held it responsible for the humanitarian crisis that is being experienced at the border. The massive displacement of people is due, according to her, to “the operations of the military apparatus of the regime, indiscriminately and without adherence to International Humanitarian Law “.

