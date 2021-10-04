Venezuela will reopen border with Colombia closed since 2015

Workers clean area where a container that blocked the bridge between the two countries used to be| Photo: EFE/Mario Caicedo

Venezuela will reopen for commercial transit this Tuesday (5) its border with Colombia, in the state of Táchira, where the main passage to the neighboring country is located. The border was closed to the passage of vehicles in August 2015, by order of Caracas.

The movement of people was suspended after the break in relations decided by the dictator Nicolás Maduro on February 23, 2019, when opposition leader Juan Guaidó tried to cross the border through Cúcuta with a caravan of humanitarian aid.

The presence of “paramilitary groups, drug traffickers and criminals” was the justification used in 2015 by Venezuelan authorities to close the passage with Colombia, whose president was Juan Manuel Santos.