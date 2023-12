Chavista demonstration in Caracas calls for the release of Alex Saab, in December 2022 | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez

International agencies reported this Wednesday (20) that the Venezuelan dictatorship and the United States reached an agreement for the South American country to release up to 36 people, including 12 Americans, in exchange for the release of Colombian businessman Alex Saab, identified as frontman for dictator Nicolás Maduro and who was extradited to the United States in 2021.

Alex Saab was detained in Cape Verde in June 2020 when his plane stopped to refuel at Amilcar Cabral International Airport on Sal Island. He was extradited to the United States in October 2021 on money laundering charges and was awaiting trial .

The Associated Press agency reported this Wednesday that the United States has already released Saab.

According to a Venezuelan government source, Reuters reported that among those expected to be released by the Chavista dictatorship are 24 Venezuelans linked to the opposition, including four people involved in the campaign of presidential candidate María Corina Machado or who participated in the organization of the opposition primaries. held in October.

Due to an agreement signed in Barbados by the Chavista dictatorship and the opposition for free presidential elections in 2024, including international observation, the American government announced in October the partial suspension of sanctions against Venezuela, including those on oil and gas, for six months.

However, after the country's Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) suspended the entire process of the opposition primaries, in which Machado was chosen to run in next year's presidential election, the United States threatened to “take measures” against Venezuela, signaling the return of sanctions.

Last Friday (15), the deadline for opposition members disqualified by the Venezuelan dictatorship to appeal to the courts in order to run in the 2024 election passed. Machado, whose ineligibility was confirmed by the General Comptroller of Venezuela at the end of June, filed an appeal. There have been no responses to these requests yet.