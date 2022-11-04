The president of Venezuela, Nicholas Maduroannounced this Thursday that the country will once again form part of the Andean Community of Nations (CAN) – an integration organization from which the Caribbean nation withdrew in 2006 by decision of then-president Hugo Chávez – after he announced on Tuesday that he valued this possibility.

“We are determined to join the Andean Community of Nations with all our productive capacity, with our commercial capacity and a growing economy. It’s time, it’s time“, affirmed the president in a televised act. He argued that the time has come to return to this organization to “build with our brothers from Andean South America.”

He also said that the authorities of the Caribbean country are in the process of integrating productive capacities, to increase binational trade with Colombia and thus “build a “great economic zone” in the region.

The possible re-entry of Venezuela to the CAN was one of the issues addressed by Maduro and the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petroduring a meeting in Caracas on Tuesday, although at that time it was not officially confirmed.

This Monday, November 1, the presidents met at the Miraflores Palace. Photo: Colombian Presidency

The Andean Pact, also known as the Cartagena Agreement, was signed in 1969 by Bolivia, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador and Peru, while Venezuela joined in 1973.

Chile abandoned it in 1976, during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, while Venezuela announced its withdrawal in 2006, after Chávez assured that the CAN was “mortally wounded” by the free trade agreement negotiations that Colombia and Peru undertook with USA.

EFE