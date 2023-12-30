Venezuela warned, this Saturday, that it will maintain the military deployment that began last Thursday on its Atlantic coast until the British warship “leaves” the “disputed waters” with Guyana, the country with which it disputes the territory of Essequibo, of around 160 thousand square kilometers.

“Venezuela can be sure that its Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) is protecting national sovereignty and there, also on the Atlantic coast, we will be there until that British imperialist ship leaves the disputed waters between Venezuela and Guyana,” stated the Minister of Defense, Vladimir Padrino, in a video posted on the social network X, the former Twitter.

He explained that this “defensive action” was ordered by dictator Nicolás Maduro, who sees the arrival of the vessel as a threat to the territorial integrity of his nation, and is carried out by “all naval, air, land and amphibious means”.

Padrino, who is also the sectoral vice-president of Political Sovereignty, Security and Peace, highlighted that, together with FANB authorities, he is “supervising” the so-called 'military action of General Domingo Sifontes', the name of this operation of a “defensive nature”.

“FANB will continue to be mobilized and on alert until the British ship leaves the disputed waters,” said Padrino.

After the announcement of the ship's arrival, Venezuela deployed 5,682 “fighters”, 28 aircraft and 16 boats, among other machines, for these exercises, the duration and scope of which are unknown.

The majority opposition, grouped in the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), also rejected the arrival of the ship, which it considers a “provocative and unnecessary” action in the middle of the dispute, and demanded its “immediate withdrawal”.

Guyana, in turn, assured that it “has no plans to take offensive actions” against Venezuela and that, instead, it is committed to maintaining “peaceful relations” with the neighboring country.

The President of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, reiterated yesterday that the arrival of the British Navy ship HMS Trent on the coast of Guyana “does not pose a threat to anyone”.

Last Thursday, the British government asked Venezuela to cease its “unjustified actions” against Guyana, and later Caracas warned that it will give the United Kingdom a “timely and legitimate” response to its “threatening behavior”.

The controversy increased after Venezuela approved, on December 3, in a unilateral referendum, the annexation of Essequibo, and the Maduro government ordered the installation of a military division near the disputed area, among other measures. EFE