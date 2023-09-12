Autocratic president made a statement after meeting with Dilma Rousseff, leader of the institution; called PT member “friend”

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said the country will enter the NDB (acronym in English for New Development Bank), better known as the Brics Bank. “I ordered the executive vice president to take all necessary measures for Venezuela to join”declared the Venezuelan in a speech in Shandong province (China) this Monday (September 11, 2023).

Maduro spoke about his visit to the bank’s headquarters, 1 day earlier, in Shanghai. The institution is headed by the former president of Brazil Dilma Rousseff (PT). The Venezuelan leader defined the PT member as a “friend” and said it was great to see her again.

Maduro’s speech was shared on profile of the Venezuelan Presidency at X (formerly Twitter).

“We visited the magnificent and imposing building that is the headquarters of the new BRICS bank and there we met a great friend of Venezuela, President Dilma Rousseff”, said Maduro. He declared that he has not seen the Brazilian in person since 2016.

Maduro said that his country has also begun negotiations to join the Brics itself. The group is composed of BBrazil, Russia, ÍIndia, Whina and Africa sul. “We have the clear hope […] that very soon Venezuela will join Brics as a full member.”

Watch (1min56s):

Brics is expanding. At the end of August, leaders of the bloc announced that 6 more countries will join it in 2024. They are: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Iran.

Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), was already in favor of Venezuela’s entry into the group of emerging economies when he received Maduro in Brazil in May.

Maduro has been in China since Friday (September 8, 2023) for a 6-day trip. The objective is to strengthen bilateral relations. He went to the Asian country during the week of the G20 summit – a group that brings together the world’s main economies plus the European Union – which was held in New Delhi (India).

WHO IS MATURE

The president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, 60 years old, heads an autocratic regime with no guarantees of fundamental freedoms. He keeps, for example, people imprisoned for what he considers “political crimes”. There are also restrictions described in OAS reports (on “illegitimate appointment” of the National Electoral Council by an illegitimate National Assembly) and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (of October 2022in November 2022 it’s from March 2023).