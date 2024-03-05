After several setbacks and discussions, the National Electoral Council (CNE) announced this Tuesday, March 5, that the presidential elections in Venezuela will take place on July 28, a date that coincides with the birth of the late Hugo Chávez. President Nicolás Maduro is expected to seek re-election again, but it is not known with certainty who the opposition candidate will be, since the one chosen in primaries by the main opposition platform, María Corina Machado, was disqualified by Justice.

Sunday, July 28 is the date announced this Tuesday, March 5 for the presidential elections in Venezuela. This was stated from Caracas by Elvis Amoroso, head of the National Electoral Council (CNE).

“The National Electoral Board” presented “an electoral schedule that contemplates all the constitutional, legal and technical requirements to hold the presidential elections of 2024,” said Amoroso, former comptroller responsible for disqualifying opponents and sanctioned by the United States in 2017 and the Union. European in 2020.

The deadline to register candidatures was set between March 21 and 25 and the electoral campaign starts on July 4 to extend until the 25th of that month.

The date falls within the second semester period agreed upon by representatives of the Government and the opposition in negotiations mediated by Norway.

The pact contemplates the presence of a technical observation mission from the European Union, as well as other international actors. Amoroso did not comment on it.

The international community, led by the United States, has called for the necessary guarantees to be offered to hold “transparent elections.”

It is expected that, on the part of Chavismo, President Nicolás Maduro will run for re-election, although there is no confirmation yet.

While from the opposition it is still not clear if María Corina Machado, winner in the October primaries last year, will finally be able to run.

In January of this year, the Venezuelan Supreme Court truncated Machado's plans, confirming his political disqualification despite the United States' request to allow his participation.

In this way, Venezuela respects the agreement between the Government and the main opposition coalition last October, when they agreed, in Barbados, that the elections would be held in the second half of the year.

For now, it seems that the agreement will be fulfilled and the CNE added that the campaign will be carried out between July 4 and 25, until reaching the 28th, the birthday of the late Hugo Chávez.

News in development…