The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said that Venezuela must pay a advance of $ 18 million to receive the coronavirus vaccines you have reserved through the global access system Covax.

“In the Americas, the PAHO Revolving Fund for Vaccines is the mechanism through which countries have access to Covax vaccines,” he said. Ciro Ugarte, Director of Health Emergencies of PAHO.

“How much do you need to pay? It’s an initial advance of $ 18 million, that’s what it takes to be able to secure vaccines“, he pointed.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said that the immunization of health personnel will begin next Thursday after the arrival of the first 100,000 doses of the Russian vaccine. Sputnik V.

The president explained that later the “social” personnel who are “protecting” the people in the streets, the security forces and the high authorities of the Government, including the deputies of Parliament, will be immunized.

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, is preparing to hold a press conference at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas. Photo EFE.

As he detailed, in this first stage they will also be vaccinated “the 14,000 house-to-house visiting brigades”, who have monitored the infections, as well as “all the social work personnel who, permanently, are visiting homes, attending needs “, as well as the security personnel who walk in the streets protecting people.”

Finally, he assured that among the first to be vaccinated will be the deputies, 92% related to Chavismo, who were elected on December 6 in legislative elections that were branded as fraud by the opposition sector headed by Juan Guaidó.

This past Saturday, the first batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, against Covid-19, arrived in Venezuela on a plane from Moscow from the Venezuelan state airline Conviasa, as part of the contract established between Venezuela and Russia for 10 million doses.

