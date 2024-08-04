Mid-morning on Monday, Petare, the largest slum in Caracas and located east of the capital of Venezuela, rose up against Nicolás Maduro: an unprecedented event in 25 years of chavismo. Chanting “And it will fall, and it will fall, this government will fall!”, the protesters tore down campaign posters of the president that were hanging on poles and walls, while they descended from the hills with the order to head towards the presidential palace of Miraflores.

Unlike past anti-government protests, this one drew attention for two reasons: the people came from the most popular sectors, supposedly loyal to Chavismo, and the protesters were self-convened, that is, they did not respond to the call of any opposition party.

Before the mobilization, the National Electoral Council (CNE) had officially proclaimed Ripe as the winner of the elections on Sunday, July 28. The opposition claims, with 73 percent of the votes in its possession, that the opposition Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia He won by more than 3 million votes in his favor. “The people are upset. He has to go one way or another,” Maria Arraez, a 27-year-old hairstylist who took to the streets of Petare with a large Venezuelan flag draped over her back, told AP.

“I don’t want a bonus, I don’t want Clap, what I want is for Nicolás to leave,” chanted the protesters. The Local Supply and Production Committees (Clap) were created in early 2016 by the Maduro regime as a mechanism for the distribution of subsidized food due to the serious economic crisis in the country. After the uprising in Petare, mobilizations were reported in other popular neighborhoods both in Caracas and in the rest of the country.

In the coastal city of La Guaira, near Caracas, dozens of young people tore down a bronze statue of Hugo Chavez The statue, almost 2 metres high, was placed in a town square in 2017, four years after the death of the ruler. It was then dragged through the street while being beaten with sticks, wrapped in a Venezuelan flag and set on fire.

But why are the poorest neighborhoods protesting against Maduro now? For the past 25 years, Venezuela’s poorest neighborhoods have been considered bastions of Chavismo. When Hugo Chavez was alive, in the slums citizens used to justify their support for the regime with examples like this: “Do you see that medical center on the hill? Chavez set that up. Cuban doctors work there and there is free medicine. It didn’t exist when the right was in power. Before, if you had a colic in the early morning you had two alternatives: stay home and endure the pain and risk dying, or go down the hill and risk being attacked and killed by a criminal on the way.” But this has changed in recent years.

“You can’t have support if people are starving, if you have them without electricity for four to five hours a day, without water a few times a week.”

Oscar Pereza Venezuelan politician exiled in Peru, is from Petare. He was born and raised in the neighborhood and was an elected deputy for 15 years. In conversation with El Comercio, Pérez explains the reasons why Petare and other poor neighborhoods are beginning to turn their backs on Maduro. “There are two reasons for this happening: The economic crisis is very big, people are starving.especially in the popular sectors. The other reason is the fervent desire that people have to reunite with their relatives who are outside the country. These 8 million Venezuelan migrants became a great mobilizer for people to go out and vote massively on July 28.”

“Before,” he continues, “the poor went out to demonstrate against the opposition, to confront them. But today Nicolás Maduro and his revolution were left without a people. “It is a revolution without people,” Pérez says.

Venezuelan political scientist José Vicente Carrasquero argues that Maduro was unable to retain the support of the neighborhoods due to his poor management. “You can’t have support if people are starving, if you have them without electricity for four to five hours a day, without water a few times a week.”

“The people of these neighborhoods have somehow become detached from Chavismowhich at first managed to win them over through gifts, presents, favors, but these did not end up being mechanisms for having a better quality of life; on the contrary, people have been losing more and more of their purchasing power, they have more and more problems with their subsistence, hospitals do not work, neither do schools or universities, and in a country where things do not work nobody wants to live,” explains Carrasquero.

“Statues of Hugo Chavez have been torn down. And those who are tearing them down are people who at one time supported that proposal in Venezuela,” says Perez, stressing that something has changed in Venezuela, and a lot.

