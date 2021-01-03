The year 2021 began with the question of whether the radical quarantine would be resumed in Venezuela and, finally, Nicolás Maduro announced a few hours ago the return of the 7+ method7. The number of infections has been growing little by little during the month of December and to avoid a possible wave it has been decided to implement this method.

Radical quarantine

From the 4 and until January 10 this quarantine will be in force due “to the epidemiological development of Covid-19 During the month of December, it was decided to resume the 7 + 7 “scheme in the Venezuelan country, as Vice President Delcy Rodríguez explained in her personal Twitter account.

Just a week ago, Nicolás Maduro commented that the situation was being evaluated with the intention of implementing a radical two-week quarantine in January, after a month of December of some relaxation of restrictions. Finally, the quarantine will be 6 days although it could be extended after analyzing the situation.

The experts say Venezuela is heading for a second wave of coronavirus cases and advise the population to respect all biosecurity measures to avoid this possible increase in infections. The number of infections amounts to 113,562 positives and 107,583 cases recovered, as of January 2.