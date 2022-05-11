The Spanish conquest in Venezuela is a process that continues to show woundsdespite the fact that independence in the country occurred at the beginning of the 19th century, exactly in 1811. The national symbols, for example, recall a 200-year heritage, but since the arrival of Chavismo to power, the ruling party has tried to modify them.

In 1999, after the victory of Hugo Chávez as president, the first thing that was changed was the name of the Republic of Venezuela for the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. The change was made by insisting on the exaltation of the figure of Simón Bolívar, who has been the flag of the ruling party.

In 2006 an eighth star was added to the national flag. Cilia Flores, now first lady, was a deputy of the National Assembly and was the one who presented the proposal, arguing that it was necessary to include the province of Guayana. This was followed by the shield, changing the position of the horse. Parks and avenues that went from having “imperial” names to indigenous names, such as ‘El Ávila’ hill, now ‘Waraira Repano’, or the ‘Francisco Fajardo’ highway, now Gran ‘Cacique Guaicaipuro’.

EL TIEMPO spoke with the renowned historian and writer Inés Quintero about the new modification that has taken place: the change in the coat of arms and the flag of the city of Caracas. “Symbols are elements that unite society,” says Quintero, recalling that this last reform was made by the Municipal Council.

The new shield has an indigenous person, an Afro-descendant and Bolívar, in addition to highlighting the dates of 1810 and 1811 for the country’s independence, and 1989 for the social outbreak known as the Caracazo. The year 2002 also appears, referring to the failed coup against Hugo Chávez.

In addition, the previous emblem stood out for having a lion, a coat of arms given by the King of Spain in the 16th century. “If it is going to be modified, there are many observations. You cannot reject the past for political and ideological reasons, the history of Caracas is a story that transcends us, it is an iconic reference of the founding era”, says the historian.

A commitment of years

That December 15 will never be forgotten, not only because of the vote that would mark the constitutional course of Venezuela, but because of the so-called “Vargas tragedy.”

When Hugo Chávez changed the name of Venezuela to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, the discussion was long and intense within the National Assembly because it was included in the new Constitution and consensus was not achieved a priori, despite the fact that Chavismo had the majority. in the session chamber.

After a scolding from the president to the leadership of that power, the agreement was reached and was put to a vote in which the Venezuelans decided on that new Magna Carta and with it, the change of name of the country.

In that year, 1999, the then constituent Eliécer Otaiza, a faithful defender of Chávez, argued that it was not simply a change of name, but of the identity and political practice of this new project led by the newly elected national president.

The opposition questioned the changes, but could do nothing. “We should call ourselves the Chavista Republic of Venezuela”, said at that time the constituent Alberto Francheschii, who saved his vote. Today he firmly opposes the change of symbols of the city of Caracas.

In 2022 Chavismo achieved its goal in the Venezuelan capital, submerged in serious problems of public services. But already in 2015 the first attempt had been made. This is how the political leader Jesús Armas remembers it, who at that time was a councilor of the Libertador municipality.

Former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez. (Archive)

“It is to stay connected with 400 years of the country’s history, it is to preserve our democratic values ​​and the libertarian struggle of Miranda or Bolívar.”

“In 2015 we gave the fight. We appealed to public opinion and managed to contain the intention of changing the symbols for a few years, but recently the PSUV succeeded,” Armas said a few days after the Municipal Council’s decision was made official.

For Armas, what was done by the mayor Carmen Meléndez, who belongs to the ruling party, along with the councilors, must be rejected by the citizens and for this it is necessary to “continue clinging to the lion”, referring to the previous shield.

“It is to stay connected with 400 years of the country’s history, it is to preserve our democratic values ​​and the libertarian struggle of Miranda or Bolívar” repeats the former councilman.

The promoters of the measure and Chavismo in general have said that it is about “revindicating” the struggles of the indigenous people. Mayor Meléndez said that both the shield, the flag and the anthem “were made by productive hands.”

The local president affirmed in an act from the El Ávila or Waraira Repano hill – named like that since 2011 through official gazette number 39,419 – that a contest “open to the people of Caracas” was held to choose which would be these new emblems and that in it More than 750,000 people participated whose opinions were taken into account.

Nahum Fernández, head of the government of the Capital District, whose position is appointed by the President of the Republic and who is in charge of accompanying the mayor’s work, believes that criticizing the initiative is ignoring the history of the city, but that, in addition, they are “uninformed” of the conditions of the people of Caracas.

Photo: Ana Rodríguez Brazón/THE TIME

The National Academy of History immediately opposed the modifications and through a statement considered it pertinent that a change of this nature had to undergo a “wide consultation” that even included the Academy, “since this institution is one of the authorized to issue a reasoned opinion on the subject in accordance with the laws of the Republic.”

The institutional entity also emphasizes that the symbols of a nation constitute part of the identity that in turn strengthen belonging because they have been developed throughout history “as a result of a shared past, so they are not a circumstantial creation.” of a political bias.

For the organization, based in Caracas, the “limited and poor” understanding of the historical heritage is what leads to this type of modification. The statement reads that this coat of arms of the city of Santiago de León de Caracas, as the Venezuelan capital is known, was granted by King Felipe II in 1591 at the request of the attorney general before the Court, Simón de Bolívar, ascendant directly from Simón Bolívar, the Liberator.

The truth is that Venezuela is a country with a strong Spanish heritage evidenced in the language, religion, its celebrations, phenotypes and surnames. In fact, some of the main cities preserve colonial architecture, as is the case of Valencia, whose flag was also modified a few years ago. And, in that sense, trying to erase the Spanish Conquest and colonization in one fell swoop, for the experts, would mean a high risk for the national identity itself, especially for future generations.

‘We cannot pretend to erase a period

of history’

The historian and writer Inés Quinero spoke with this newspaper about the implications of this redesign of the national symbols in Venezuela.

Why insist on erasing the Spanish historical element?

​

History can be used as a political tool. Throughout Latin America there has been a debate regarding the colonial period. And that is a debate that makes sense, what we cannot do is try to erase a certain period of history because what we are is part of a process, in the same way that we cannot forget our indigenous roots. It would be just as complex to erase what miscegenation meant. Was it a violent period? Absolutely, like all periods of conquest. The important thing is to recognize ourselves and not try to erase a strip of the past by means of a symbolic resource.

What will happen to future generations?

It is very difficult to reset the absolute memory of an entire society. You can try, as is actually being done, to create new historical references. But the problem is that in history, regardless of the political will of a government, there is an issue that has to do with the memory of society, and said memory has a way of being built, preserved and protected.

What is your reflection?

History is always a source of belonging and debate. It is key that young people have a critical capacity in the face of the historical content they receive. History must be discussed, and for that what must be done is to sharpen the critical capacity against the past.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

