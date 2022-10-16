A year has passed since the Government of Venezuela and the opposition tried to start a process of dialogue and negotiation that, like the previous ones, did not conclude. 2022, a year without elections and a vociferous economic recovery, seems to have put in the background the need for a political dialogue like the one that broke off on October 17, 2021.

On that occasion, Mexico was the host country for both delegations to face each other. Once again, Norway was a facilitator in the process.

The groups were named as the Unitary Platform (opposition) and the Delegation of the Bolivarian Government of Venezuela for the dialogue processes (officialism). The first, headed by former mayor Gerardo Blyde and the second, by the president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez. Behind them a whole team.

The opposition was asking for political rights with a view to the regional elections that were held in November 2021, in addition to addressing key humanitarian issues. For its part, the ruling party focused on lifting the sanctions imposed by the US, which made a dent in the economy.

The talks advanced with a first memorandum of understanding. The primary agreements included recognizing the sovereignty of the Essequibo territory, which is in dispute with Guyana, and attention to humanitarian issues. The rest remained on paper.

For many this agreement was a surprise, but to be the first document, finding common ground was already an important advance, because even at the beginning of the process there were problems due to the refusal of the official sector to sit down with representatives of the interim government of Juan Guaidó , as was the case with Carlos Vecchio, who serves as Guaidó’s ambassador to the United States.

Having Vecchio in the process was not only a guarantee of a stronger presence of Guaidó, but also of a closer look at the US.

The breakdown of dialogue

But with the extradition from Cape Verde to the US of the Colombian-Venezuelan Álex Saab, the ruling party stood up from the table and they only saw each other again in June, in Norway, when Rodríguez and Blyde shook hands during the Oslo Forum.

Since then there has been no knowledge of public meetings, although behind the scenes talks and agreements are moving that almost always end up benefiting the government of Nicolás Maduro, who looks more strengthened in the face of a presidential election in 2024 and without much interest in sitting down with an opposition increasingly fragmented.

In this year, Guaidó has lost not only power to convene with citizens, but with his own colleagues. The National Assembly that he chairs was running out of deputies, and parties such as Acción Democrática and Primero Justicia decided to follow another course. The first has even announced a candidate before possible primaries to choose the presidential candidate.

Nicolás Maduro looks stronger ahead of a presidential election in 2024 and without much interest in sitting down with the opposition

In the street, depoliticization has also done its job. Venezuelans, who were skeptical of the new dialogue, have now focused on continuing to work or looking for ways to migrate.

For its part, Nicolás Maduro has been the great winner and on two occasions he has managed to get US representatives to the presidential palace in Miraflores to talk.

Although the Joe Biden administration insists that the president is Guaidó and that the dialogue table must be resumed or else they will impose more sanctions, the facts are discordant.

The release of the nephews of the first lady Cilia Flores, sentenced to 18 years in prison in the US for drug-related crimes, in exchange for Americans detained in Caracas, also shows who the real ones are, or at least important interlocutors in Venezuela.

Juan Guaidó, opposition leader, has lost support in Venezuela.

Possibilities to resume dialogue

With a favorable climate for the ruling party, a resumption of dialogue with the opposition seems unlikely. Even Maduro dared to go to Las Tejerías a few days ago, an area that was devastated by the landslide caused by the rains on October 8. These types of appearances are not common in the president, who after a drone attack against him on Bolívar Avenue in Caracas limited any meeting with citizens.

Maduro and his wife toured Las Tejerías and, as in the old days, they entered the houses and spoke with a megaphone among the inhabitants, who in the midst of the tragedy thanked the president for his presence.

The paralysis of this dialogue process has served for the ruling party to measure its strength

But the same fate has not befallen Guaidó, who in recent appearances has not only been booed, but has also received blows, shoves and insults.

The truth is that the paralysis of this dialogue process has served for the ruling party to measure its political strength and demonstrate that it is the one that determines the agenda.

Now, with the support – albeit still timid – of Colombia and its participation as a guarantor in the resumption of dialogue between the ELN and the government, remaining as a key actor seems more striking than sitting down with the Unitarian Platform, whose members keep a low profile.

