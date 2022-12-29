Since last December 22, the Venezuelan opposition publicly entered a crossroads to end the so-called interim government, chaired by Juan Guaidó.

In 2019, the then deputy assumed the reins of what would be the final crusade to remove Nicolás Maduro from power. But four years later the goal is still not met.

That December 22, the modification of the Transition Statute, a regulation that gave legality to the figure of Guaidó based on article 233 of the Constitution, was approved with 72 votes in favor.

Despite the fact that on January 5, 2020, 2021 and 2022 the deputies modified the regulations to give continuity to that interim government, today the majority opposes continuing with the interim figure.



The second discussion was scheduled for this Thursday, in which the elimination of the interim was likely, but Guaidó called for the suspension and rescheduling for January 3.

Despite this, parliamentarians from the Acción Democrática (AD), Primero Justicia (PJ) and Un Nuevo Tiempo (UNT) parties remained firm in holding the session. Quickly, Guaidó insisted that it had not been called.

At the risk of everything, and with the tools we have, we will always defend our people and Venezuela. We have reiterated that the Presidency in charge responds to the interest of Venezuelans. Our duty is to propose solutions and work to achieve them. pic.twitter.com/5FlKVWnNXe — Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) December 29, 2022

What happened to the vote?

This Thursday, the deputies held a meeting – they did not call it a session, nor was Guaidó present – ​​in which the heads of the factions presented the ratification of eliminating the interim.

The panorama is the following: 93 deputies are present between principals and substitutes, of which only 77 have the capacity to vote in plenary.

The minimum quorum according to the regulation is 87 deputies, that is, with that amount the session can be held to remove Guaidó.

To install it, the participation of minority factions is needed, that is, of the Encuentro Ciudadano, Proyecto Venezuela, Causa R, 16 de Julio and Voluntad Popular parties, the latter movement that Guaidó integrates.

Juan Guaidó, opposition leader and interim president of Venezuela.

A source told EL TIEMPO that they are working to add these 10 deputies to set up a session this Fridayregardless of the presence of Guaidó, because with a member of the board of directors and the regulatory quorum they can proceed.

The source also assured that it is necessary to solve the dilemma because Not only is the decision to continue or not continue with the interim period at stake, but also the safeguarding of assets abroad, “Because laws such as the Venezuela Liberation Fund are valid until December 31, that is, a law cannot be modified after its expiration date.”

On the side of those who support Guaidó, they began to distribute pamphlets and attacks on social networks against the deputies who are in favor of dissolving the interim. All this alleging that it is a conspiracy against the president in charge and a collusion with Chavismo.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

