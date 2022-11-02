The visit of the Colombian president Gustavo Petro a Venezuela It was bittersweet for opponents, who had in the neighboring country an ally promoted from the United States. The handshake between him and Nicholas Maduro It opened the doors to several comments.

According to Juan Guaidothe visit and calling Maduro president becomes an action that “could normalize human rights violations that point to Maduro as responsible for the chain of command and the worst migration crisis in the world,” said the opposition leader on his Twitter.

Guaidó did not respond to requests from EL TIEMPO to address the Colombian’s visit. However, on that social network he called on Petro to “join the demand for free and fair elections in Venezuela and the process to reach an agreement in Mexico”, an issue that was pointed out in item number 10 of the joint statement signed by both leaders.

Most opponents prefer to remain silent about the visit that took place in the Miraflores Palace in Caracaswhere red carpets, honors and cultural events accompanied the steps of Petro and his entourage, in addition to the food that was offered to those present and the hubbub of Venezuelan and Colombian journalists who moved according to the indications of the protocol.

“There did not seem to be much camaraderie between Maduro and Petro, but the meeting still took place and each one achieved their goals, especially Maduro, thirsty for international recognition.”, says the former opposition mayor and analyst from exile Ramon Boy.

Petro mentioned two fundamental issues during his visit: Human Rights and negotiation to overcome the political crisis

For Muchacho, point number 10 of the declaration is important. “So, at least, Petro mentioned two fundamental issues during her visit: Human Rights and negotiation to overcome the political crisis.”

When consulted by this newspaper, Juan Paul Guanipafirst vice president of the National Assembly headed by Juan Guaidó, Petro’s visit is a sign of “interest in trade relations between the two countries, as well as in the return of Venezuela to the Inter-American Human Rights System.”

But Guanipa believes that the Colombian “does not have it easy” because “Maduro is a dictator who cares little about the laws and the rights of citizens” and also “He is a person who does not respect word or commitmentyes”.

Petro has returned to his country and Maduro in Caracas. The document signed between the two has serious commitments. If fulfilled, they would not only strengthen relations between neighbors, but would also help Venezuela to follow the path of international recognition and political project of Latin American integration, which is also one of Petro’s flags.

