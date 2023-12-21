In a highly diplomatic operation that puts an end to a judicial soap opera of several years, the US Government released this Wednesday the Colombian-Venezuelan businessman Alex Saab, who was imprisoned in a Florida prison for his role as an alleged front man for the president of Venezuela. , Nicolás Maduro. Saab and Maduro appeared together in Caracas in the afternoon, with the Chavista leadership in an event broadcast on television. “I am proud to serve this Government,” declared Saab, who was given a reserved welcome for the heroes.

The release is part of an agreement by which Washington obtains in exchange the return of 10 Americans imprisoned in the Latin American country (six of them “unjustly detained,” according to the White House) and the extradition of a criminal known by the alias Fat Leonard, as well as the release of 21 Venezuelan political prisoners, among whom is Roberto Abdul, organizer of the opposition primaries. The pact also includes the revocation of three arrest warrants against opponents of the Maduro regime.

“Reuniting unjustly detained Americans with their loved ones has been a priority for my Administration from day one. As is the return to the United States of fugitives from justice,” said the president of the United States, Joe Biden, in a statement.

Saab had been imprisoned in Miami since 2021, when he was extradited after his arrest a year earlier in Cape Verde, on the northwest coast of Africa. He was wanted and captured for crimes of money laundering, conspiracy to commit a crime, illicit enrichment, fictitious exports and imports, and aggravated fraud.

Their liberation took place on the islet of Canoan, belonging to the republic of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, in the Caribbean Sea, whose Government is an ally of Venezuela. From there, Saab set out on the road to Caracas, where he arrived in the afternoon.

Maduro – who, when welcoming Saab, thanked the help of Gerardo Blyde, head of the opposition delegation at the negotiating table, and the emir of Qatar (“because the negotiations were part of the Barbados agenda,” he said) – had conditioned the political dialogue with his adversaries to the end of Saab's sentence in the United States. “The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela celebrates with joy the release and return to his homeland of our diplomat Alex Saab, unjustly kidnapped in a US prison,” the Venezuelan authorities expressed in a statement posted on social networks.

A senior White House official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed in the morning that the exchange operation “was underway,” and that it included, in exchange for this “act of leniency with Saab,” the release of “six American citizens fraudulently detained in Venezuela.” “They are all,” he added, “those who were left in that situation in the country.” On the list are Airán Berry and Luke Denman, prisoners in El Helicoide prison for participating in the failed Operation Gideon in 2020, a plot to overthrow Maduro.

The pact also includes the extradition of the American Frederick Leonard, better known as Fat Leonard (Fat Leonard), as well as the commitment of the Government of Nicolás Maduro to release “twenty Venezuelan political prisoners” from prisons in the country, and the opposition leader Roberto Abdul. Abdul is director of the NGO Súmate, played an essential role in the recent primary process and was arrested by Maduro's intelligence services at the beginning of December accused of having agreements with the oil multinational Exxon Mobil against Venezuela and in favor of the Government of Guyana.

Among those released are six union members sentenced for conspiracy three months ago.

Fat Leonard was wanted by the authorities for several bribery crimes in which the US Navy was involved, as part of the most notorious corruption case in its history.

White House sources denied that the agreement includes anything related to the sanctions imposed by the United States on the Maduro regime and partially lifted last October, when the Biden Administration decided to alleviate a part related to the oil and gas sector. and gold. It was in response to the political agreement between representatives of the Maduro Government and the opposition's Unitary Platform to respect the constitutional calendar and hold elections in 2024. The partial lifting was done in the case of oil and gas on a temporary basis, for a period of six months, and will only be renewed, they then warned in the White House, if the Maduro Government continues taking steps to restore democracy.

“When we have analyzed the relief of sanctions, it has been in the context of the negotiations that are ongoing with members of the Unitary Platform and representatives of Maduro. We will return to those conversations after this,” the senior official warned.

The opposition primary elections in October provoked an angry reaction from Chavismo. In addition to Abdul's arrest, Henry Alviarez, Pedro Urruchurtu and Claudia Macero were judicially accused, all of them activists, members of the Vente Venezuela command and very close to the opposition candidate María Corina Machado, winner of the internal elections. The exchange of prisoners and the release of Abdul puts things back to square one.

The United States Government continues to wait for an affirmative response from Chavismo in the case of political disqualifications. Both Machado and Washington interpret that Maduro has been satisfied with all of his demands and that he has no excuses left for not accepting to face the opposition in clean and verifiable elections.

The operation, the result of “many, many months of negotiations,” said a White House official, demonstrates, he argued, the “unwavering commitment of Biden and Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, to seek a path to a better and better future.” more democratic for the people of Venezuela.”

Saab, on the blacklist

Saab was arrested in Cape Verde on June 12, 2020 and extradited to Florida, where a trial awaited him for alleged money laundering related to the Government of Venezuela.

In 2019, this former Maduro collaborator was included on the blacklist of the US Treasury Department along with associates and family members who are part of an alleged corruption structure. That same year, in Colombia he was charged with money laundering crimes, and since 2018 he was a fugitive from justice in the country of his birth. In Mexico they have also investigated his business.

In Florida, Saab's defense tried to demonstrate that he enjoyed diplomatic immunity. His legal strategy since his arrest was based on making it appear that he was a “special envoy” of the Venezuelan Government and that, therefore, his arrest had been illegal. Given this, the prosecution provided to dismantle the defense of the accused a series of passports and other documents supposedly falsified by Chavista officials to make it appear that he was a diplomatic representative appointed by Caracas.

During the process, it was also demonstrated that Saab was secretly hired by the DEA (United States Drug Enforcement Administration) in 2018 to collaborate with the US Administration and provided information about the bribes he paid to positions of the Venezuelan regime, as recorded in court documents.

