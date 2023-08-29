Tuesday, August 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Venezuela warns Colombia: this is their artillery for the debut in the qualifiers

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 29, 2023
in Sports
0
Venezuela warns Colombia: this is their artillery for the debut in the qualifiers

Close


Close

Colombia vs. Venezuela

Colombia vs. Venezuela, in playoffs.

Colombia vs. Venezuela, in playoffs.

The red wine team wants to do their thing against Colombia, which has not yet presented its list.

The Venezuelan soccer team already has an official call for their first two matches of the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

See also  Rodolfo Hernández built his political success through social networks like Tik Tok

The Argentine coach Fernando Batista named 29 footballers, in addition to 11 juniors who will serve as ‘sparring’ during the double day of qualifying.The call: a warning for Colombia, which will be its rival on September 7.

The weapons of Venezuela to face Colombia

Colombia selection

Action between Colombia and Venezuela.

Colombia’s first rival, on September 7 in Barranquilla, surprised with the inclusion of Yeferson Soteldowho was reported by the Santos club of Brazil as injured.

In addition, names like Joel Graterol (former América de Cali goalkeeper), Tomás Rincón (Santos from Brazil), Darwin Machis (Cádiz from Spain), Salomón Rondón (River Plate from Argentina) and Josef Martínez (Inter Miami) stand out.

On September 12, Venezuela will play its second Qualifying game, the first at home, facing Paraguay.

The 29 summoned

Archers:
Joel Graterol
Alain Baroja
raphael romo
Alexander Gonzalez
Christian Makoun

Defenses:
John Chancellor
Jordan Osorio
Jon Aramburu
Louis Mago
Miguel Navarro
Mikel Villanueva
robert rosales
wilker angel
Tomas Rincon
Junior Moreno

Midfielders:
good jesus
Angel Herrera
Cristian Cásseres Jr.
Jose Martinez
eduard bello
Jefferson Savarino
Romulo Otero
samuel sosa
Yeferson Soteldo
Darwin Machis

See also  Falcao García, unforgettable scorer: moving tribute in Porto

Forwards:
Alexander Marquis
Solomon Rondon
Joseph Martinez

More news

FOOTBALL

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Venezuela #warns #Colombia #artillery #debut #qualifiers

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
IW forecast: German economy will shrink by up to 0.5 percent in 2023

IW forecast: German economy will shrink by up to 0.5 percent in 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result