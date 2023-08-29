Venezuela warns Colombia: this is their artillery for the debut in the qualifiers

The Venezuelan soccer team already has an official call for their first two matches of the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

The Argentine coach Fernando Batista named 29 footballers, in addition to 11 juniors who will serve as ‘sparring’ during the double day of qualifying.The call: a warning for Colombia, which will be its rival on September 7.

The weapons of Venezuela to face Colombia

Action between Colombia and Venezuela.

Colombia’s first rival, on September 7 in Barranquilla, surprised with the inclusion of Yeferson Soteldowho was reported by the Santos club of Brazil as injured.

In addition, names like Joel Graterol (former América de Cali goalkeeper), Tomás Rincón (Santos from Brazil), Darwin Machis (Cádiz from Spain), Salomón Rondón (River Plate from Argentina) and Josef Martínez (Inter Miami) stand out.

On September 12, Venezuela will play its second Qualifying game, the first at home, facing Paraguay.

The 29 summoned

Archers:

Joel Graterol

Alain Baroja

raphael romo

Alexander Gonzalez

Christian Makoun

Defenses:

John Chancellor

Jordan Osorio

Jon Aramburu

Louis Mago

Miguel Navarro

Mikel Villanueva

robert rosales

wilker angel

Tomas Rincon

Junior Moreno

Midfielders:

good jesus

Angel Herrera

Cristian Cásseres Jr.

Jose Martinez

eduard bello

Jefferson Savarino

Romulo Otero

samuel sosa

Yeferson Soteldo

Darwin Machis

Forwards:

Alexander Marquis

Solomon Rondon

Joseph Martinez

