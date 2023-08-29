Venezuela warns Colombia: this is their artillery for the debut in the qualifiers

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Colombia vs. Venezuela, in playoffs.
The red wine team wants to do their thing against Colombia, which has not yet presented its list.
The Venezuelan soccer team already has an official call for their first two matches of the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
The Argentine coach Fernando Batista named 29 footballers, in addition to 11 juniors who will serve as ‘sparring’ during the double day of qualifying.The call: a warning for Colombia, which will be its rival on September 7.
The weapons of Venezuela to face Colombia
Colombia’s first rival, on September 7 in Barranquilla, surprised with the inclusion of Yeferson Soteldowho was reported by the Santos club of Brazil as injured.
In addition, names like Joel Graterol (former América de Cali goalkeeper), Tomás Rincón (Santos from Brazil), Darwin Machis (Cádiz from Spain), Salomón Rondón (River Plate from Argentina) and Josef Martínez (Inter Miami) stand out.
On September 12, Venezuela will play its second Qualifying game, the first at home, facing Paraguay.
The 29 summoned
Archers:
Joel Graterol
Alain Baroja
raphael romo
Alexander Gonzalez
Christian Makoun
Defenses:
John Chancellor
Jordan Osorio
Jon Aramburu
Louis Mago
Miguel Navarro
Mikel Villanueva
robert rosales
wilker angel
Tomas Rincon
Junior Moreno
Midfielders:
good jesus
Angel Herrera
Cristian Cásseres Jr.
Jose Martinez
eduard bello
Jefferson Savarino
Romulo Otero
samuel sosa
Yeferson Soteldo
Darwin Machis
Forwards:
Alexander Marquis
Solomon Rondon
Joseph Martinez
FOOTBALL
