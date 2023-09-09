After the consecration of the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, defeating France in the final, it is time to quickly turn the page, as always happens in football and more so in the professional field, where there are new challenges all the time. for which to fight.
Along these lines, Venezuela and Paraguay will face each other on date 2 of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers towards the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA 2026, remembering that the first 6 qualify for the World Cup directly and the 7th placed will play playoffs. We review the previous one.
In which stadium is Venezuela vs. Paraguay played?
Date: Tuesday, September 12
Location: Monagas, Venezuela
Stadium: Monumental de Maturin stadium
Hours: 7:00 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay, 6:00 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, and 5:00 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru.
Referee: To be confirmed
How can you see Venezuela vs. Paraguay?
Television has not yet been confirmed for this meeting.
What are the latest news from Venezuela?
The “Vinotinto” team, led by the Argentine Fernando Batista, comes from losing by the minimum against Colombia, with a goal by Rafael Santos Borré. However, it is likely that he will repeat the starting XI.
What are the latest news from Paraguay?
The team led by the Argentine Guillermo Barros Schelotto, who has just drawn 0-0 against Peru at home, has not had any injuries or suspensions in the aforementioned clash, so it is estimated that they can repeat the team, with Ávalos as the reference center forward .
possible alignments
Venezuela: Blunt; González, Osorio, Ángel, Del Pino, Herrera, Rincón, Savarino, Machís, Martínez, Rondón
Paraguay: Colonel; Rojas, Gomez, Balbuena, Riveros; Gomez, Villasanti; Romero, Almirón, Sosa; Avalos
Forecast
It will be an entertaining tie, 2 to 2.
